Bayonetta and Vanquish Remasters Officially Announced

It’s official: both Bayonetta and Vanquish are officially receiving the remaster treatment early next year as part of a bundle including both titles. The news that the leaks from last week were genuine came out today, and while previously it was Microsoft’s Xbox digital storefront to leak its existence, the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle is coming to both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 18, 2020.

Physical copies of the bundle come with an embossed steelbook featuring new key art for both video games by artist Dan Dussault. Dussault created the art specifically for the 10th annierversary with supervision by Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya as well as PlatinumGames and Sega, according to the press release announcing the bundle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bayonetta and Vanquish come to PS4 next year. 🌙🌎 First details on this action-packed bundle, including brand-new 10th anniversary cover art: https://t.co/QIIOCFseqK pic.twitter.com/mGV5DDwGNg — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 9, 2019

Here’s how PlayStation describes Bayonetta in its blog announcing the bundle:

“Bayonetta takes fast-paced third-person action to the extreme, pitting the unflappable Umbra Witch Bayonetta against hundreds of angelic foes with an arsenal of interchangeable weapons, powerful abilities, and mystical beasts summoned through her incredible hair.”

And here’s how PlayStation describes Vanquish in the same blog announcement:

“Vanquish redefines the cover-based third-person shooting genre by introducing elements from action games and beat ’em ups, a wide variety of weapons, and some of the craziest boss fights you’ll ever see, creating an entirely unique experience that shouldn’t be missed.”

What do you think about the remasters? Did you play the original games? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle is set to release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 18, 2020 for $39.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of developer PlatinumGames right here.