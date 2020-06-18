Belle Delphine Returns to Social Media and Fans Are Freaking Out Over Her Bathwater

Belle Delphine made her return to social media and Twitter is rolling in comments about “Gamer Girl Bathwater.” Last year, the YouTuber made a lot of waves after putting that strange liquid up for sale on her personal store. (It wasn’t really her bathwater…) But, today’s video has her rapping and promoting a new NSFW account. So, the jokes were going to come steadily no matter what happened. This all comes after a bit of a scare where fans were worried that she might have been self-harming. Also, in the summer of 2019, Delphine had to clarify that her bathwater wasn’t making people sick after memes about it began to circulate all over social media. The Internet is a strange place friends, read what she had to say down below:

“LMAO SO, there’s been a lot of fake news going round that I wanna address!…” she began. “Nobody has been hospitalized from my bath water, or have gotten sick. All of these memes were posted before I even shipped any out. Regarding the whole ‘herpes’ thing, yes I used to get blisters when there’s a change in weather, I’ve gotten them occasionally since I was a child, I haven’t had one in a year or two and NO you cannot get it!!”

belle delphine simps be like: pic.twitter.com/9xYCOfSXcS — Rocko A. Rama #ConkerForSmash! (@Rocko_Rama) June 17, 2020

Delphine continued, “90% of all people will have one in their lifetime…it’s not an STD lol… People are listing ‘my bath water’ on eBay, they aren’t real either. There’s also a fake website selling my ‘gamer girl pee’ and although I find it really funny, it’s sadly not real either gamer Bois.”

“SO LONG STORY SHORT, not everything you read online is real, personally I find the memes funny but I thought it’s important for me to address this since there are people who actually believe that I hospitalized multiple people… which is untrue. Hopefully this clears stuff up!!” the YouTuber concluded.

She describes herself on Patreon:

“I live in the rainy, windy and sometimes sunny UK with my lovely little family of hamsters which I look after. I love painting, drawing, ice-skating and just being creative and designing things! I really enjoy DDLG and pet play (✿◠‿◠) *:ﾟ✧ I would love to own all of my dream outfits, create cosplays and cute and sexy looks to share. So thank you so much for helping me achieve this dream. I'm currently setting up a studio, where I'm going to be creating outfits and cosplays this year.”

What’s your opinion on Gamer Girl Bathwater? Let us know down in the comments!