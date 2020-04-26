Ninja Calls Out Fortnite and Its "Brain-Dead" Players

Fortnite is in a bad place. Just earlier this month #RIPFornite was trending on Twitter. Meanwhile, the game's biggest streamers and content creators have also been lashing out against the game lately. Included in the latter has been Ninja, one of the most famous people in the world who rose to stardom alongside the meteoric rise of the free-to-play battle royale game on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.

During a recent stream on Mixer, Ninja called out not only the game, but the brain-dead players thriving in the current meta. After Ninja and his partner SypherPK got steamrolled by another pair of players, Ninja's vexation with the game boiled over, resulting in a classic Ninja-style tirade.

"I hate this f*****g game," said a very annoyed Ninja, speaking to the aforementioned SypherPK. "[Came on] to Fortnite to have some fun. First game I died to one of the sweatiest players I've seen in this f****g game, in a long time. Sypher has 150 shield yet gets heavy sniped from 200 meters away -- gets knocked. Second guy, heavy snipes him, thirsts him, he's dead. Launch pad over to me, minigun spray. It's just so bad. It's so bad. It's not fun. I don't have fun. Getting heavy sniped is not fun.

The streamer continued:

"Can they remove the f*****g heavy snipers from this game, dude? Let me tell you two guns that should have never returned to this game: heavy snipers and miniguns. Literally. It's so bad. It's so stupid. I hate that I complain so much, but why is it in the game? I guarantee you there's not a single person that dies to that gun, in the planet, that's that's like 'Oh, very skillful, like that guy actually s**t on me.' Like no. Never. I's brain-dead dude. It's so dumb." [Timestap: 0:17]

Of course, this isn't the first time Ninja has lashed out at the game, and it probably won't be the last. However, despite episodes of extreme exasperation with the game, the Mixer streamer continues to return to it regularly.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you agree with Ninja or is he overreacting?

