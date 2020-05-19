Ninja Reveals Why He Doesn't Play Fortnite Anymore

✖

A few weeks after claiming he could be one of the best Fortnite players in the world if he tried harder, popular streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has revealed why he doesn't play the free-to-play battle royale game anymore. During a recent Mixer stream featuring League of Legends, Ninja discussed why he hasn't played or streamed the PS4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game lately, noting it's partially due to stream snipers, but more because of aim assist for controller players.

"I haven't played Fortnite really. I haven't legitimately played Fortnite in a long time," said Ninja. "I'm literally just waiting man. Right now, it's just not in a healthy state on PC. "I think Fortnite is doing a great job, I really just want that controller aim assist on PC balanced."

Ninja continued, explaining why everyone uses a controller on PC:

"The aim assist function is much better and stronger because of the 240hz. Controller aim assist on 240hz is, like, super broken."

Ninja stopped here, but it's obvious this is a topic he's passionate about, which makes sense. It's a hot-button topic with other streamers, professional players, and even casual players. Some don't think it's a problem, while others are ready to, or have already, moved on from the game because of it.

Of course, controller aim assist on PC does give players an advantage compared to keyboard and mouse players, particularly during close-range spray n' pray showdowns. However, it's also a problem that has been overblown, and for the average player, it's hardly a problem at all.

At the moment of publishing, it doesn't appear Epic Games is preparing any changes to this aspect of the game, so if Ninja is truly not playing the title because of this problem, he may not be returning anytime soon.

Fortnite is available, for free, on the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the game -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles covering the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always don't forget to leave your thoughts and hot takes in the comment section or, alternatively, in my Twitter notifications @Tyler_Fischer_. Do you agree with Ninja's take here?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.