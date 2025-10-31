One of 2025’s Most Popular New Horror Games Is Free For a Limited Time

2025 has brought us plenty of exciting new game releases, from the shadow drop of Oblivion Remastered to Pokemon Legends: Z-A and beyond. But it’s also been an incredibly big year for chaotic co-op and multiplayer games, especially on Steam. And one of this year’s most popular new releases is the co-op physics horror game, R.E.P.O. Players are loving the game’s fun comedy horror style and chaotic gameplay, underscored by hilarious weekly dev vlogs from semiwork. And if you haven’t checked out the game just yet, now is the perfect time.

On October 30th, R.E.P.O. got its second major update since launching into Early Access in February of this year. It’s hard to time a big horror game update better, and the so-called Monster Update is an extra exciting one. It adds 10 new enemy typers for players to contend with, new rooms to explore, and new valuables to collect. But semiwork didn’t want to leave it at that. In honor of the spookiest of holidays and its brand-new update, R.E.P.O. is going free to play for Halloween weekend.

R.E.P.O. Celebrates Halloween With Free Weekend Access

Image courtesy of semiwork

Along with the big update announcement, semiwork revealed that R.E.P.O. will be free to play from October 30th to November 3rd. That’s a full Halloween weekend to dive into the robot horror shenanigans. If you’ve yet to experience the game, it’s a co-op stealth game where you explore dark, monster-filled maps to retrieve and extract various valuables. The game is physics-based and, though it is scary, it also has a sense of humor to help alleviate the scares. R.E.P.O. has an Overwhelmingly Positive Steam rating already, and with frequent updates, it just keeps getting better.

If that sounds good, why not take advantage of the free weekend to see if this one needs a permanent home in your Steam library? To play R.E.P.O. for free this weekend, players can head to the game’s Steam page. Just above the usual “add to cart” option, you’ll see a banner that says “Play R.E.P.O for free until November 3rd at 1 PM.” Simply hit the “play game” button, and you’ll get a prompt to download R.E.P.O. to your Steam library for free.

This is a full free-access weekend, not a demo. That means everything in the current Early Access build of R.E.P.O. will be available. And this includes all the shiny new goodies that were just released with the massive Monster Update.

Image courtesy of semiwork

Once the free weekend ends, you’ll no longer be able to play R.E.P.O. without buying it. Luckily, the game is on sale now through November 13th. So if you end up having a good time exploring everything this spooky good game has to offer, you can buy it for just $6.49. That’s 35% off its usual Early Access price of $9.99.

As of now, R.E.P.O. is only available for PC via Steam. The game is in Early Access and gets frequent updates from semiwork, along with those incredibly entertaining weekly dev vlogs.

Have you played R.E.P.O. yet? Will you be jumping in for the free weekend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!