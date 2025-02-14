7 Best Balatro Seeds

Tired of starting runs that feel like shuffling uphill in the mud in Balatro? We’ve all been there — awkward decks, low scores, and wondering if the RNG gods just simply hate you. But what if you could start with an edge? Whether you love stacking multipliers, pulling off Joker combos, or crushing Antes with ruthless efficiency, this list has you covered.

Some seeds are all about legendary synergies, letting you snowball into unstoppable territory, while others practically hand you a game-breaking deck on a silver platter. Why struggle when you can win? We’ve done the homework (and a lot of runs) to test seeds that’ll take your Balatro game to the next level.

Legendary Arcana Packs

Seed: 8Q47WV6K

This seed is a goldmine, but only if you play it smart. Here’s the trick: skip the first two packs — the first is a double tag, and the second is a Mega Arcana pack. This pays off because what comes next are two legendary Jokers: Triboulet and Perkeo.

These legendary Jokers give you an incredible edge early on, setting you up with a solid foundation to build a winning run. With these two powerhouses in your deck, you’re ready to roll through the rest of the game with ease. Good things come to those who skip wisely.

All Five Legendary Jokers in One Run

Seed: ALEEB

Want even more legendary Jokers? ALEEB is truly unbeatable. The first 5 to 6 shops deliver every one in an Arcana pack, giving you a run you won’t forget.

The tricky part is budgeting your money carefully. This is key to snagging each Joker, so don’t spend recklessly early on. Once you’ve secured them, you’ll be able to steamroll through the rest of the run with a deck stacked full of game-changing potential. It’s an absolute must-play for anyone chasing the ultimate collection. This is the Joker pentathlon.

Duplicate Your Power with Polychrome Stencil

Seed: AYU7KNQ7

Why settle for one game-changing Joker when you can have two? Start by skipping the first blind to grab a Polychrome Stencil Joker, then hit the Spectral Pack in Ante 3 to duplicate it.

Here’s the magic: Polychrome Stencil grants x1 Mult for every empty Joker slot, and Polychrome cranks it up with an extra x1.5 Mult. Stack them together, and each Joker slot gives you a beefy x6.5 Mult. With very little planning, you’ll cruise through Antes like it’s your own personal victory lap. Easy, efficient, and oh-so-satisfying.

A Strong Start with Duplication Jokers

Seed: 99K6IUBD

If you love kicking off your run with powerhouse Jokers, this seed is your jackpot. Shop 1 contains a Negative Blueprint Joker and a Brainstorm, both with game-changing abilities. Negative Blueprint copies the ability of the Joker to its right, while Brainstorm mimics the leftmost Joker’s ability.

This combination lets you duplicate two of your most powerful Jokers, giving you early control and versatility. Whether you’re planning intricate synergies or maximizing raw power, these cards set the stage for an incredible run. It’s perfect if you want to hit the ground running. This run is all about big plays, right from the start.

Three Rare Jokers Right Off the Bat

Seed: PKF1939A

Looking to snowball quickly? Skip the first two blinds to grab two rare Joker tags. After that, hit the shop and open the Buffoon pack. This process rewards you with Burnt Joker, Brainstorm, and Blueprint, all in quick succession at the start.

Burnt Joker upgrades the level of the first discarded poker hand each round, making it a consistent powerhouse for stacking value. Blueprint Joker copies the ability of the Joker to its right, while Brainstorm mimics the ability of the leftmost Joker. Together, these two Jokers let you duplicate your strongest abilities, opening up incredible synergies. Start with these rare Jokers, and finish as a legend.

Fortune Teller Multiplier Paradise

Seed: RBPTDL2H

With this seed, skip the first two blinds, and you’ll unlock a Perkeo Legendary Joker in the first Arcane pack. You’ll also discover a Polychrome Fortune Teller Joker.

Perkeo is your crafty assistant, duplicating one random consumable card (like Tarot cards) as a negative copy after every shop — perfect for fueling your deck. Meanwhile, the Polychrome Fortune Teller Joker rewards your Tarot card plays with a juicy +1 Mult for each used, plus a x1.5 Mult. Together, the stars align and these two Jokers create a fortune-telling combo that’s all about multiplying your success.

Maximize Ride the Bus Multipliers

Seed: X4WH84AX

This seed guarantees a Ride the Bus Joker in the first shop. Combine it with the Abandoned deck, which starts your run with no Face Cards, for unmatched synergy.

Ride the Bus gains a +1 multiplier for every hand played without a scoring face card. By mid-game, you can easily hit a 40+ multiplier, giving you the momentum to dominate. Who needs Face Cards when you’ve got this setup? Maybe not the flashiest seed, but with this setup, you’ll ride the bus straight to a game-breaking run.