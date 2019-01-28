Some of the Best Board Games on Earth Are on Sale

If you don’t have Gloomhaven, Terraforming Mars, Azul, Arkham Horror, Through the Ages, and Massive Darkness in your board game collection, today would be a great day to remedy that. All four of these popular games are heavily discounted on Amazon / Walmart at the moment. The breakdown is as follows:

• Gloomhaven: $111.99 (20% off)

• Terraforming Mars: $39.25 (44% off)

• Through The Ages: A New Story of Civilization: $45.68 (35% off)

• Arkham Horror: The Card Game: $24.99 (31% off / Walmart)

• Azul: $28.89 (28% off)

• Massive Darkness: $71.65 (40% off)

This sale is particularly exciting because Gloomhaven, Through the Ages, Terraforming Mars, Arkham Horror, and Azul are ranked #1, #3, #4, #19, and #37 respectively on Board Game Geek’s global ranking. So you’re getting some of the best board games on the planet at prices that are near all-time lows. Just keep in mind that the deals on these games could end at any time, so get your order in while you can. The official description for each of the games reads:

Gloomhaven: Players will take on the role of a wandering mercenary with their own special set of skills and their own reasons for traveling to this remote corner of the world. Players must work together out of necessity to clear out menacing dungeons and forgotten ruins. In the process they will enhance their abilities with experience and loot, discover new locations to explore and plunder, and expand an ever-branching story fueled by the decisions they make. This is a persistent game that is intended to be played over many game sessions. After a scenario, players will make decisions on what to do, which will determine how the story continues, kind of like a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book.

Terraforming Mars: In the 2400s, mankind begins to terraform the planet Mars. Giant corporations, sponsored by the World Government on Earth, initiate huge projects to raise the temperature, the oxygen level and the ocean coverage until the environment is habitable. In Terraforming Mars you play one of those corporations and work together in the terraforming process, but compete in doing the best work, with victory points awarded not only for your contribution to the terraforming, but also for advancing human infrastructure throughout the solar systems and other commendable achievements. The players acquire unique project cards, which represent anything from introducing plant life or animals, hurling asteroids at the surface, building cities, and establishing greenhouse gas industries to heat up the atmosphere. You compete for the best places for your city tiles, ocean tiles and greenery tiles. When the terraforming process is complete, the player corporation with the most victory points wins.

Azul: Azul was designed by the world famous, award winning game author Michael Riesling. Azul captures the beautiful aesthetics of Moorish art in a contemporary board game. Players compete as artisans decorating the walls of the royal Palace of Dvora. By carefully drafting the correct Quantity and style of tiles, the most clever of artisans plan ahead to maximize the beauty of their work (not to mention their scores!) while ensuring they wasted no supplies in the process. Introduced by the moors, “azulejos” (originally white and blue ceramic tiles) were fully embraced by the Portuguese, when their King Manuel I, on a visit to the Alhambra Palace in Southern Spain, was mesmerized by the stunning beauty of the Moorish decorative tiles. The King, awestruck by the interior beauty of the Alhambra, immediately ordered that his own Palace in Portugal be decorated with similar wall tiles. As a tile-laying artist, you have been challenged to embellish the walls of the royal Palace of Dvora.

Through the Ages: A New Story of Civilization: Make History! In Through the Ages: A New Story of Civilization, you begin with a small tribe and the will to build a great civilization. Expand your farms and mines to gain the resources to construct your cities. This lays the groundwork for technological advancements, better governments, and great wonders. Choose wise leaders whose legacy will lead your people to greatness, strengthen your army to protect your borders and to expand your territory, and shape history with your political skill.

Arkham Horror: The Card Game: “Something evil stirs in Arkham, and only you can stop it. Blurring the traditional lines between roleplaying and card game experiences, Arkham horror: the card game is the living card game of love craft I an mystery, monsters, and madness! you and your friend (or up to three friends with two core sets) become characters within the quiet new England town of Arkham. You have your talents, sure, but you also have your flaws. Perhaps you’ve dabbled a little too much in the writings of the Necronomicon, and its words continue to haunt you. Perhaps you feel compelled to cover up any signs of otherworldly evils, hampering your own investigations in order to protect the quiet confidence of the greater population. Perhaps you’ll be scarred by your encounters with a ghoulish cult. No matter what compels you, no matter what haunts you, you’ll find both your strengths and weaknesses reflected in your custom deck of cards, and these cards will be your resources as you work with your friends to unravel the world’s most terrifying mysteries. Meanwhile, each of your adventures in Arkham horror LCG carries you deeper into mystery. You’ll find cultists and foul rituals. You’ll find haunted houses and strange creatures. And you may find signs of the ancient ones straining against the barriers to our world… the basic mode of play in Arkham LCG is not the adventure, but the campaign. You might be scarred by your adventures, your sanity may be strained, and you may alter Arkham’s landscape, burning buildings to the ground. All your choices and actions have consequences that reach far beyond the immediate resolution of the scenario at hand. And your actions may earn you valuable experience with which you can better prepare yourself for the adventures that still lie before you”.

Massive Darkness: Long ago, a battle was waged between the Darkness and the legendary Light bringers. Through magical craftsmanship, these warriors were equipped with powerful weapons and won the war. Years later, the Darkness has returned. In Massive Darkness, players will choose a Hero and a Class before setting off for adventure. They will move, explore, equip and upgrade their Heroes to defeat the Darkness. By using the innovative Shadow Mode, players can avoid detection and use darkness to their advantage. In this miniature-based campaign game, brute strength will only get players so far. It’s going to take cunning, stealth, and smarts to defeat this ancient enemy and get out alive.

