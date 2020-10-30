Major Black Friday 2020 Deals Are Live at Best Buy Now
Best Buy upped the ante in their early Black Friday deals yesterday, launching a huge sale that includes max discounts on a wide range of popular products. These deals will continue until Sunday, November 1 at 11:59pm CT. However, Best Buy stresses that quantities are limited, which is why we've already seen some quick sell outs.
Best Buy's new Black Friday sale features an overwhelming number of TVs, laptops, headphones, gaming gear, and more. They even brought back some of Amazon's Prime Day deals on Alexa devices, Fire TV, and Ring security devices.
When Do Best Buy's Black Friday 2020 Deals Start?
Best Buy is spreading out their big Black Friday deals this year, and the current crop of sales can be found right here. To make things easier, we've picked out some of the best deals broken down by category below. Many of these products are at or below all-time low prices - but, again, they might not last long. Note that Amazon has matched many of these deals - particularly ones on their own devices.
Additional Best Buy Black Friday deals will roll out through the month of November, culminating on November 22nd. My Best Buy members will have early access to some of the big deals. You can take a sneak peek at upcoming Black Friday sales via Best Buy's new Black Friday ad.
Best Buy Black Friday 4K TV Deals
- TCL - 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV ($200 off)
- Hisense - 65" Class H6510G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV ($250 off)
- Samsung - 70" Class 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV ($220 off)
- TCL - 75" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV ($300 off)
- LG - 55" Class CX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV ($1399 or $1349.99 for My Best Buy members / $350 off)
Best Buy Black Friday Amazon Deals
- Amazon - Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart Speaker with Alexa - Charcoal ($21 off)
- Amazon - Echo Show 5" Smart Display with Alexa - Charcoal ($45 off add Blink cam for $5)
- Amazon - Echo Show 8" Smart Display with Alexa - Charcoal ($65 off)
- Amazon - Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite - Black ($12 off)
- Amazon - Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote ($20 off)
- Ring - Video Doorbell 3 - Satin Nickel/Venetian Bronze ($60 off)
Best Buy Black Friday Audio Deals
- Beats by Dr. Dre - Solo Pro More Matte Collection Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - ($130 off)
- Beats by Dr. Dre - Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones - Lava Red ($90 off)
- Sony - WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - ($72 off
- Bose - QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones ($100 off)
- Jabra Elite Active 75t - ($50 off)
- Samsung - 2.1 Ch 290W Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer Dolby Audio - Black ($130 off)
- Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1ch Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound and Acoustic Beam (2020) - Black ($220 off)
Best Buy Black Friday Gaming Deals
- Video game deals for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4
- Save 67%–71% on select SanDisk memory cards
- Save 50% on select PowerA controllers for the Nintendo Switch
- PC gaming deals on monitors, laptops, hard drives / SSDs, and accessories
- Nintendo amiibo deals
If you're interested in the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X at Best Buy, keep in mind that Best Buy's Black Friday ad indicates that these consoles will be restocked and offered online only in limited quantities. A Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 and 3-months of Nintendo Switch Online for $299.99 will also be available. Release times for these consoles haven't been announced. Stay tuned.
The Best Buy deals mentioned here are only a fraction of what's available. There are hundreds of sales going across categories that range from PC gaming to home appliances. Take advantage of them right here while they last.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.