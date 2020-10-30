Major Black Friday 2020 Deals Are Live at Best Buy Now

Best Buy upped the ante in their early Black Friday deals yesterday, launching a huge sale that includes max discounts on a wide range of popular products. These deals will continue until Sunday, November 1 at 11:59pm CT. However, Best Buy stresses that quantities are limited, which is why we've already seen some quick sell outs.

Best Buy's new Black Friday sale features an overwhelming number of TVs, laptops, headphones, gaming gear, and more. They even brought back some of Amazon's Prime Day deals on Alexa devices, Fire TV, and Ring security devices.

When Do Best Buy's Black Friday 2020 Deals Start?

Best Buy is spreading out their big Black Friday deals this year, and the current crop of sales can be found right here. To make things easier, we've picked out some of the best deals broken down by category below. Many of these products are at or below all-time low prices - but, again, they might not last long. Note that Amazon has matched many of these deals - particularly ones on their own devices.

Additional Best Buy Black Friday deals will roll out through the month of November, culminating on November 22nd. My Best Buy members will have early access to some of the big deals. You can take a sneak peek at upcoming Black Friday sales via Best Buy's new Black Friday ad.

Best Buy Black Friday 4K TV Deals

Best Buy Black Friday Amazon Deals

Best Buy Black Friday Audio Deals

Best Buy Black Friday Gaming Deals

If you're interested in the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X at Best Buy, keep in mind that Best Buy's Black Friday ad indicates that these consoles will be restocked and offered online only in limited quantities. A Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 and 3-months of Nintendo Switch Online for $299.99 will also be available. Release times for these consoles haven't been announced. Stay tuned.

The Best Buy deals mentioned here are only a fraction of what's available. There are hundreds of sales going across categories that range from PC gaming to home appliances. Take advantage of them right here while they last.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.