Best Buy Will Have NES Classic Edition In Stock This Week, GameStop Has Them Available Now

Nintendo made a promise to restock stores with the NES Classic Edition earlier this year. Thus far, it’s definitely keeping that promise, as more consumers are finding the 8-bit machine much easier than they were a few months ago.

Still, some customers are finding it a bit tough to come by. Thankfully, it looks like Best Buy is more than prepared for the situation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The online retailer’s website has noted that the NES Classic Edition will be back in stock this Tuesday. That’s all it says, however. It doesn’t indicate if the system will be back in stock online or if it’s only via in-store. Avid fans may want to check Tuesday morning just to make sure, so they can finally secure an NES Classic for their very own.

The system is priced at $60, and you can check out the full feature list below. It’s well worth it, based upon our hours of sessions with Bubble Bobble…

Ideal for collectors or anyone who enjoys video games, the Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition lets you live out the good old days of gaming like never before. The system comes bundled with an HDMI cable, an AC adapter, one NES Classic Controller, and all 30 games, installed and ready-to-play. The system is also compatible with the Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro, but additional NES Classic Controllers will be sold separately. Each NES Classic Controller can be plugged into a Wii Remote controller for use with NES Virtual Console games on the Wii U system! Return to your roots…or discover them for the first time. The wonderful world of 8-bit awaits.

The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition has the original look and feel, only smaller, sleeker, and pre-loaded with 30 games

The pre-installed games include: Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, PAC-MAN, Dr. Mario, Mega Man, Final Fantasy, and dozens more

Includes a standard HDMI cable

Comes with one old-school, grey-colored NES Classic Controller and an AC adapter

Also compatible with Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro

Additional NES Classic Controllers will be sold separately

Keep tabs on this page and good luck getting your hands on a system. Can’t wait? It looks like GameStop may have them right now!

(Disclaimer: Clicking on the links above may earn WWG a small commission. We appreciate your support!)