Best Buy Offering NECA’s Amazing ‘God of War’ Kratos Figure For a Sweet Price

“Boy!” Just by listening to Kratos‘ voice in the latest God of War game, you know he means business. And that his action figure counterpart an ideal addition to your growing game room collection, as you can easily stand him up next to your PlayStation 4 or make him give a menacing glare to your Xbox One X. But what’s the best way to get your hands on this Kratos collectible? Best Buy might be able to help you out.

The online retailer is currently offering NECA’s amazing 18″ recreation of the God of War hero for a rock-bottom price. Originally selling for $129.99, you can now get your hands on this highly-detailed figure for the low price of $46.79. And you might even be able to score free shipping as well, depending on your stature with the retailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This collectible initially came out back in February, as a tie-in with Sony‘s forthcoming sequel. At the time, a lot of die-hard fans snagged it. But for this low price, there’s no reason why no self-respecting Kratos fan should be without it.

Here’s the official product description, straight from NECA:

“From Sony’s upcoming God of War video game! After a decade of bestselling God of War games, it is a new beginning for Kratos. His vengeance against the gods of Olympus far behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the lands of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive – and teach his son to do the same. This impressive 18″ action figure features over 30 points of articulation and an incredibly detailed sculpt. Kratos comes with Leviathan Axe, dagger and shield accessories.”

Better still, the figure is poseable, so you can have Kratos simply stand around and enjoy the view, or put him in a fight pose against other figures in your collection.

Chances are that this will likely sell out quickly, as we couldn’t really find it for in-store pick-up through our nearby locations. It’s still on hand for free shipping though, so you may want to get your orders in now.

Also, if you haven’t picked up God of War yet, what are you waiting for? It’s available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, and it’s easily one of last year’s best games.

Want to talk more God of War or just do some goofy “BOY!” impressions? Follow me on Twitter at @TheDCD!

(Disclaimer: Clicking on the links above for the item may earn WWG a small commission from the retailer. We appreciate your support!)