I’m Commander Shepard and This Is My Favorite ‘Mass Effect’ Cosplay On the Citadel

The original Mass Effect trilogy from BioWare was nothing short of iconic with an incredibly loyal fanbase in its stead. Though we have long since said our farewells to Commander Shepard, but the fight for survival against the Reapers will forever live in our hearts. But it wasn’t just the story that enraptured us. For many, Jane Shepard was our hero and this cosplayer absolutely paid the best tribute to a beloved character:

The cosplayer in question goes by “Ten” and if she looks familiar, she should. We just recently shared her incredible Overwatch cosplay as Widowmaker and it was there that I might have fallen in love a little bit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Please do yourself a favor and scroll right on the Instagram post above, her shots are incredible! But wait … there’s more!

What do you think about the latest Mass Effect cosplay? Spot on or do you think you could do better? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! For even more cosplay goodness, you can check out our community hub right here for tons more creative interpretations from some of the coolest franchises out there.

If you like BioWare, feel free to follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy. Trust us, she’s STUPIDLY obsessed in all of the best ways possible.