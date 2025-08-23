7 Best Fan-Made FNAF Games, Ranked

I don’t know about you, but I miss experiencing the original Five Nights at Freddy’s for the first time. There was something about it. Now that the series has made what seems like a permanent move away from its point-and-click origins in favor of a more classic horror adventure, I reminisce on the actual challenge when it comes to beating FNAF.

The newest entry, Secret of the Mimic, just feels far too easy and more kid-friendly. Although FNAF is really just about having fast reflexes and can often be RNG-based in its design, I can still appreciate the claustrophobic terror that this mascot horror often delivered.

Ignoring the complex lore for a moment, a big reason to play through these games is to see if you have what it takes to beat them. As I’ve seen the same game design done time and time again, I no longer get the same thrills I did when I first launched a FNAF title. But there are a handful of fan-made games that capture what the original did so well. As such, these are our favorite FNAF games made by fans, ranked.

7) One Night at Flumpty’s 2

The most iconic entry on this list, One Night at Flumpty’s, may be a parody, but it sure has a strong character and sound design with an eccentric aesthetic. The entire look of Flumpty’s fits the point-and-click genre perfectly. The fun of this entry isn’t just to enjoy how cartoons so innocent-looking are capable of scaring you, but to figure out how each enemy works and what you need to do to survive each night. This is quintessential FNAF, captured in a cartoonish world that shows the big reason Cawthon’s creation worked so well is for its engaging gameplay. Flumpty’s 2 is fun and unpredictable, just what you need from a fan-made FNAF title.

6) JR’s

JR’s stands out for its creepy take on the animatronics, somehow appearing more frightening than Cawthon’s creations. But what separates it from the rest of the pack is its distinct gameplay choices to have you locate the haunted animatronic, much like investigating in Phasmophobia or figuring out who the imposter is in Among Us. It effectively uses lighting and technology to create its atmosphere. It’s an impressive title and one that we recommend for I’m on Observation Duty enjoyers. JR’s will be returning with Enter the Flipside, a remaster and expansion of the original.

5) Five Nights at Candy’s 3

While Five Nights at Candy’s felt like an easier take on FNAF with cuter animatronics, the third game tried something very different, and it worked. Mixing RPG-maker with classic FNAF point-and-click gameplay, FNAC3 has a distinct look that greatly improves on its predecessor. It’s more experimental, but doesn’t feel like a carbon copy of Cawthon’s work. FNAC3 captures the childhood terrors of FNAF4, feeling like your nightmares have come to life and that the monster under your bed may actually be real. Similar to The Joy of Creation, you have to confront the nightmare if you wish to wake up from it.

4) The Return to Bloody Nights

Like JR’s, the animatronics in this installment are particularly effective because of their creepy appearance. The Return to Bloody Nights makes the original pizzeria band look fun and friendly. The sound design and use of lighting are great in this title, offering a mixture of FNAF 1 and 4 in one polished package. You never truly feel like you’re ever safe, even after defending your office from invading animatronics. The small detail of the animatronic image on the door is fantastic, delivering a jumpscare double whammy. It’s gripping and retains your attention throughout.

3) Forgotten at Fredbear’s

Forgotten at Fredbear’s throws the FNAF rulebook out of the window as it combines the mini-game section within the main game. Reminiscent of FNAF4’s Fun with Plushtrap (but on a larger scale), this title truly throws you into the deep end. There’s no real moment to breathe as fixing the vent takes up half of your shift, increasing panic and fear as you have to adjust to the new suffocating setting or risk replaying the night from the beginning. Audio is a huge part of this game and is implemented similarly to FNAF4, where you have to pay attention to the sounds of animatronics sneaking up on you or it’s game over.

2) FNAF Rewritten: ’87

A reimagining of the most chaotic FNAF in the entire franchise, Rewritten ’87 brings the second game back into the spotlight. The most challenging and stressful fan-made FNAF game I’ve played, Rewritten plays like a Scott Cawthon title. It can be overwhelming at times, capturing the absolute chaos of FNAF 2 as you juggle winding the music box, flashing lights at Freddy, and putting on the mask as a disguise, all at once. Tension is created through watching the animatronics move around, each having their own frightening characteristics. Rewritten ’87 is our top recommendation for OG FNAF fans.

1) The Joy of Creation

A terrifying FNAF fan game, The Joy of Creation is packed full of lore and frights, threatening to take FNAF 4‘s crown as the scariest mascot horror. Mixing Cawthon’s iconic point-and-click camera work with first-person thrills, TJOC is an unforgettable atmosphere because there’s nothing like it in the fan-made sphere. Joy of Creation captures that feeling of confinement even though you’re free to walk around. The best free-roam FNAF fan game by a landslide, Joy of Creation feels the most like a classic indie horror take on the series. We recommend this title for indie horror veterans who thrive in the dark and collect fuses for a living.