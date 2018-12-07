The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominations for Games

Welcome to the 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards, where we here at ComicBook.com take a look back at the year that was and choose the best of the best in comics and related media.

The year is coming to a close, and it’s been a phenomenal one for games. We saw battle royale essentially take over the online world, Red Dead Redemption made its triumphant return with an incredible sequel, and the indie scene practically burst with creativity.

2018 did, of course, have its ups and down. But those ups? They were powerful as we saw Sony once again bring their exclusive talent to the PlayStation world once more with the incredible God of War from Santa Monica studios, and don’t forget about the breathtaking Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games. Xbox’s Phil Spencer also delivered this year, though less on releases and more on promises a long time coming.

From finally seeing the mysterious Cyberpunk 2077 from the amazingly talented studio behind The Witcher franchise, to seeing the mobile market rise to unheard of heights, 2018 was a phenomenal year, and it promises even more amazing experiences for 2019.

The streaming community also saw an incredible boom with more and more developers looking to support those looking to make their big debut on platforms such as Twitch and Mixer. Without further ado, we present ComicBook.com’s nominees for the best in games.

Video Game of the Year

There were so many contenders this year for Game of the Year, and it was so hard to just pick five. The Video Game of the Year award brings together the best of the best from 2018, and if you haven’t checked these amazing adventures out yet, you should definitely give these games your time!

From being able to make a lot of first-time choices with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in Ancient Greece, or seeing Kratos in his new role as a father, 2018 let us experience it all.

The nominees are:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2

Indie Video Game of the Year

With each year, the indie market continues to grow and garner the respect of the industry as a whole. This year, especially with the Nintendo Switch continuing to soar in popularity, it was easier than ever to explore magical adventures from studios that have an undeniable passion and creativity.

The nominees are:

Celeste

Dead Cells

Fe

Hollow Knight

Into the Breach

Mobile Video Game of the Year

Over the years, more and more studios have been creating worthwhile adventures for players to take with them on the go. From side-scrollers to award-winning shooters, the mobile gaming market has been hotter in 2018 than its ever been and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The nominees are:

Donut County

Dragalia Lost

Florence

Fortnite

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Tabletop Game of the Year

Tabletop gaming is an experience like no other. It’s where the imagination can run wild and friends come together to explore incredible worlds where the sky is the limit. 2018 offered so many new tabletop experiences — for pen-and-paper RPGs to board games as well as expansions for well-established franchises. Whether you want to stick with the classics or try something new, 2018 treated the tabletop community very well.

The nominees are:

Betrayal Legacy

Dungeons and Dragons

Fallout: New California

Gloomhaven

Rising Sun

Favorite Video Game Publisher

Publishers can make or break a solid title. For some, they make everything themselves while others oversee many different studios for a variety of content that can please every sort of gamer. With Bethesda having just released their Fallout 76 title that brought the wasteland online for the first time ever, and Nintendo absolutely slaying it this year with their constant wave of announcements, each publisher listed deserves to be celebrated.

The nominees are:

Bethesda

Blizzard

Nintendo

Sony

Square Enix

Favorite Video Game Studio

Similarly to that of publishers, studio’s themselves have a direct hands-on approach. It’s hard work, but at the end of the day the focus and drive of these developers is what allows us to completely lose ourselves in a stunning experience.

It’s been a hell of a year for these picks, especially for Sony Santa Monica and Insomniac Games. Both studios shattered records left and right with their phenomenal tales found within God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The nominees are:

Bethesda Game Studios

CD Projekt RED

Insomniac Games

Rockstar Games

Sony Santa Monica

Favorite Video Game Personality

And last but not least, favorite video game personalities. Streaming culture has absolutely exploded in the gaming community with millions of people either watching their favorite players or becoming the ones many want to watch. With so many “rags-to-riches” tales out there of successful streamers and esports players, ComicBook.com wanted to take a moment and give a nod to some of our favorites.

The nominees are: