This ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Cosplay Brings Aloy to Life

Horizon Zero Dawn is an incredible story that PlayStation 4 players got to enjoy when they themselves stepped into the role of Aloy. With today being International Women’s Day, I thought it might be perfect time to share one of my favorite female protagonists from this generation in the form of this incredible cosplay!

The cosplayer in question is Pauline and she has an incredible passion for her craft. From gaming characters, to anime, she puts a special attention to detail that truly brings some of our favorite characters to life in a stunning way. And though Aloy is an incredibly strong character, she was still very much human and this cosplay shows off both a strength and a softness that she is known for:

Thoughts on the above copslayer? What other female characters resonated with you? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

