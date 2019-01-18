This Impressive ‘Mortal Kombat’ Scorpion Cosplay Is Unbeatable

Mortal Kombat 11 is on the horizon and with new reveals popping up this week for the highly anticipated fighter, the cosplay community is back at it once more in order to bring some of our favorite characters to life. In this case, we’re kicking it Scorpion style with a sneak peek at Maul Cosplay’s latest creation.

Maul Cosplay has been the face of some amazing characters in the past, including a dead ringer for The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia, Game of Thrones’ Khal Drogo, and so many more.

Don’t take my word for it, check him out yourself. With fine craftsmanship with the armor and weapon set, Ben also uses his extensive knowledge of special effects makeup to bring those rough characteristics to the real world with the help of his lovely partner in crime (and in matrimony), fellow cosplayer Maja Felicitas.

Their worked combined with notable photographer ‘eosAndy’ makes for stunning recreations of our favourite characters that we can’t help but to love seeing brought into the real world.

This talented cosplayer has also produced other amazing works such as Corvo (Dishonored 1 & 2), Darth Maul, Soldier 76 (Overwatch), Metal Gear Solid’s Snake, Khal Drogo, and more! You can check him out at his official page here.

