Two of the Best Nintendo Switch Games on Sale for $2 in Deal That Ends in 24 Hours

Two of the best games that have ever released on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED platforms are currently being sold for a mere $2, but this sale won’t last much longer. Since launching in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been home to some fantastic games, many of which are considered some of the greatest of all-time. Switch games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Bros. Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are just some of the best titles from Nintendo, but there are plenty of others that have come from third-party and indie publishers. Now, a pair of acclaimed Switch games from this latter category are on deep discount, but you’ll have to act fast to snag them for yourself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the time of this writing, developer Playdead has drastically marked down its games Inside and Limbo on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Typically retailing for $19.99, Inside has seen its value cut by a staggering 90% and is now being sold for only $1.99. Limbo is also being sold for $1.99, but it is normally a bit cheaper and has a standard retail value of $9.99. By all accounts, this is the best current deal on the eShop, but it’s about to expire. Both of these sales will end at 3am ET on February 25th, which means that there is only a little more than 24-hours left to take advantage of this promo.

Originally released in 2016, Inside is one of the best-reviewed games of the past decade and boasts a staggering 93/100 on Metacritic. Its Switch iteration came about a bit later in 2018 but proved to be just as well-received on the hardware. As for Limbo, it also was ported to Switch in 2018 and boasts a nearly as impressive Metacritic score of 90/100. If you’re looking for some true gems on Switch outside of those that stem from Nintendo, you really can’t do better than this pair.

Inside

Play video

About: “Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project.

Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere.”

Limbo

Play video

About: “Uncertain of his sister’s fate, a boy enters Limbo.

Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever.”