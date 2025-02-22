Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive Is Now Free

A former Nintendo Switch console exclusive is now available for free though not via the Nintendo eShop. The free game in question hails from 2021, which was the fourth year the Nintendo Switch was on the market. By then, the Nintendo Switch Lite had also been on the market for two years, though the Nintendo Switch OLED was still two years out. Meanwhile, it was also the first full year of a new console generation, kicked off by the PS5 and Xbox Series X the year prior.

Typically, the first full year of a new console generation is light on noteworthy video game releases for various reasons. 2021 was no exception. In a year like 2021 though, smaller games that otherwise would be buried by games much larger and much more anticipated have an opportunity to get a little shine.

More specifically, back on August 11, 2021 developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games released Garden Story for the PC and Nintendo Switch. And the $19.99 wholesome action-RPG had a little bit of buzz, no doubt thanks to the lack of major releases in August 2021.

All of that said, those who have never experienced the game can now do so with no barrier to entry thanks to the Epic Games Store where it is free to download, and keep, until February 27. Unfortunately, it is not free on the Nintendo eShop.

When Garden Story was released in 2021, it garnered a 73 on Metacritic, which may undersell the game a bit compared to its user reviews. For example, on Steam, it has a 90 percent approval rating.

“Unify a broken community as the newly-appointed Guardian of The Grove,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Traverse a vibrant island to combat invasive Rot, inspire its inhabitants, and rebuild your home. You won’t have to do this alone: fruity friends await, ready to lend a hand!”

Those that decide to check out Garden Story via this free download should expect about 10 to 20 hours out of the game depending on factors such as playstyle, skill, and completion rate. On average though, everyone should come somewhere between this range.

