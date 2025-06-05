The Best Controllers For PC in 2025

So many third-party controllers for PC exist that it’s hard to argue for a clear-cut winner. One controller has better haptics, the other back buttons, while another just possesses that premium feel in-hand. With different brands offering different features, it’s hard to pick which controller best suits your long-term needs.

The thought of choosing the wrong one puts your mind in limbo, and you need something to tip you in the right direction. Comparing prices, features, and overall experience, this list gives a breakdown of the most popular controllers for PC. It highlights the pros and cons of each controller and recommends one that fits you.

8BitDo Ultimate 2C Wireless Controller

Image: 8BitDo

Price: $30 – See on Amazon

$30 – See on Amazon Pros: extra bumpers, Hall Effect joysticks and triggers, 2.4G/Bluetooth/Wired connection options

Priced only at $30, 8BitDo’s Ultimate 2C gives you the best bang for your buck. Despite being so cheap, it’s made out of high-quality materials. Its in-hand feel is just as fulfilling as the PS5 DualSense, while its layout is like that of the Xbox controller. But you could argue that the Ultimate 2C is better than both in three ways.

Firstly, the Ultimate 2C comes with Hall Effect joysticks and triggers, making it super resistant to stick drift. Even the premium-priced DualSense lacks that feature. Second, the Ultimate 2C comes with extra bumpers. These tiny extra buttons are located right next to the left and right bumpers. They can be remapped and are invaluable for hardcore players who need an edge.

Lastly, with the Ultimate 2C, you get a massive battery life of 15 hours. It charges in under two hours, too, so with only two full charges, you’ll be able to finish most AAA games. Given the long battery life, extra bumpers, and Hall Effect joysticks for the low price of $30, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C is the perfect choice for people who want a budget-friendly beast.

GameSir Super Nova

Image: GameSir

Price: $50 – See on Amazon

$50 – See on Amazon Pros: Hall Effect joysticks and triggers, swappable faceplates and buttons, free charging dock, works on Mobile/PC/Switch

GameSir Super Nova is a jam-packed controller for a modest price tag. It has swappable buttons, so you can adjust the positions of the ABXY keys according to preference. Its triggers can lock for shorter presses and faster response times. Plus, both the triggers and joysticks use Hall Effect technology.

Aesthetically, the Super Nova doesn’t cut any corners. It has a gradient finish faceplate and slick RGB lighting around the grips. Even the faceplate is magnetic and detachable to offer more customization. Two programmable buttons are located on the back, and a 6-axis gyroscope is integrated into the controller, too. Throw the free charging dock into the mix the GameSir Super Nova becomes the best $50 controller for PC.

Xbox Wireless Controller

Image: Xbox

Price: $64.99 – See on Amazon

$64.99 – See on Amazon Pros: Windows native support, buttery smooth user experience

The Xbox controller is the simplest plug-and-play option for PC owners. Windows is made with the Xbox controller in mind, while all other third-party controllers mimic its software. With the Xbox controller, it’s very easy to navigate the Windows game overlay, and it’s guaranteed that every game will work using it. The Xbox controller has native Windows support, good build quality, and design, but it’s very basic in other aspects.

It runs on AA batteries instead of a built-in rechargeable battery pack. It lacks any Hall Effect sticks, any customization options, or anything else for that matter. The Xbox controller’s spec sheet pales in comparison to most controllers. However, Windows has native support for it, and the user experience is buttery smooth. Because of this, the Xbox controller becomes a robust choice and one to take advantage of, especially if you can find a good discount on it.

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller

Image: PlayStation

Price: $74.99 – See on Amazon

$74.99 – See on Amazon Pros: haptic feedback, bulky premium feel, touchpad

The build quality of the DualSense is insane. It’s stylish with a touchpad — albeit that feature is useless on a PC. Its motors have next-level haptic feedback. The triggers can perfectly recreate the feeling of pulling back a bow or firing a gun. The controller’s body passes unique pinpoint vibrations through your hands if the game supports such features. It’s the controller to buy for build quality, but on PC, it has shortcomings.

On PC, only Bluetooth and wired modes are available. No native Windows support for the DualSense exists, and the haptics only work in wired mode. You can make the DualSense controller work by either tinkering around in Steam or via third-party applications. This makes the DualSense a bit of a hassle.

Its premium, bulky feel and haptic feedback are amazing, but on the other hand, it’s hard to use on PC. If you plan on playing PlayStation titles on PC, the DualSense is a must-buy. However, if you don’t mind missing out on the haptics, then it’s better to get an alternative.

Scuf Envision Pro

Image: Scuf

Price: $139.99 – See on Amazon

$139.99 – See on Amazon Pros: fully customizable, extra bumpers & back buttons, side action buttons, 5 G-keys

If you’ve got money to spend, the Scuf Envision Pro is second to none when it comes to customization. With the Scuf Envision Pro, you can tailor everything to your needs. From the color of the bumpers to the shape of the joysticks, every part of the Envision Pro is changeable.

The Scuf Envision Pro has four back buttons, two side action buttons, five programmable G-keys for micromanagement, and trigger locks to adjust presses. However, two things which the Envision Pro lacks are gyro and Hall Effect sticks, which will be a deal breaker for some people.

The Scuff Envision Pro has a steep starting price of $139.99, which keeps on climbing the more you customize it. It costs twice as much if you max it all out, but then you also receive the novelty of having a personally built controller. If budget and bang for the buck service are priorities, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C and GameSir Super Nova are amazing picks. But if you’re a collector or have no problem with overpaying for customization, the Scuf Envision Pro is the holy grail.