Best-Selling Games of 2018, According to Steam

As we approach the end of 2018 and look forward to a new year ahead, it’s hard not to appreciate what an incredible year it’s been for gaming. We’ve seen incredible single-player narratives, addictive multiplayer experiences, and comebacks for franchises in desperate need of a hearty revival. To see if your favorite made the cut around the globe, Valve has outlined their top-selling games for all of 2018 including favorites like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Far Cry 5, and more.

Just like every year, Valve ranks games by tiers with Platinum being the highest. Each category bases the success off of gross revenue, which means games that offer desirable microtransactions have a bit of a lead in terms of sales.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the full breakdown, let’s start with the Platinum tier:

Warframe

The Elder Scrolls Online

CS: GO Danger Zone

Monster Hunter World

PUBG

Far Cry 5

Grand Theft Auto V

Rocket League

Dota 2

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Rainbow Six Siege

Civilization VI

Gold:

Divinity Original Sin II

Stellaris

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Cities Skylines

Path of Exile: Betrayal

Kingdom Come Deliverance

Ark: Survival Evolved

Black Desert Online

Warhammer II

The Witcher III: The Wild Hunt

Jurassic World Evolution

Dead by Daylight

Silver:

Dying Light

Fallout 4

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Final Fantasy XV

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Raft

No Man’s Sky

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Scum

Frost Punk

War Thunder Supersonic

Team Fortress 2

Vermintide II

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Subnautica

The Forest

Bronze included games such as Final Fantasy XIV, Crew 2, Terraria, Nier Automata, For Honor, and more. It’s nice to see games like The Witcher still in such high standing and The Elder Scrolls Online has definitely come a long way since it first released. After several wildly successful expansions, the MMORPG is at the level of expectation that fans wanted from an online Tamriel experience.

What do you think about the above list? Did your personal favorites make the cut for PC games? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more game-age!