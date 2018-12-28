Best-Selling Games of 2018, According to Steam

As we approach the end of 2018 and look forward to a new year ahead, it’s hard not to appreciate what an incredible year it’s been for gaming. We’ve seen incredible single-player narratives, addictive multiplayer experiences, and comebacks for franchises in desperate need of a hearty revival. To see if your favorite made the cut around the globe, Valve has outlined their top-selling games for all of 2018 including favorites like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Far Cry 5, and more.
Just like every year, Valve ranks games by tiers with Platinum being the highest. Each category bases the success off of gross revenue, which means games that offer desirable microtransactions have a bit of a lead in terms of sales.
For the full breakdown, let’s start with the Platinum tier:
- Warframe
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- CS: GO Danger Zone
- Monster Hunter World
- PUBG
- Far Cry 5
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Rocket League
- Dota 2
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Civilization VI
Gold:
- Divinity Original Sin II
- Stellaris
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Cities Skylines
- Path of Exile: Betrayal
- Kingdom Come Deliverance
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Black Desert Online
- Warhammer II
- The Witcher III: The Wild Hunt
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Dead by Daylight
Silver:
- Dying Light
- Fallout 4
- Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Final Fantasy XV
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Raft
- No Man’s Sky
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Scum
- Frost Punk
- War Thunder Supersonic
- Team Fortress 2
- Vermintide II
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Subnautica
- The Forest
Bronze included games such as Final Fantasy XIV, Crew 2, Terraria, Nier Automata, For Honor, and more. It’s nice to see games like The Witcher still in such high standing and The Elder Scrolls Online has definitely come a long way since it first released. After several wildly successful expansions, the MMORPG is at the level of expectation that fans wanted from an online Tamriel experience.
