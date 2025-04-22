6 Easiest Ways to Make Money in Stardew Valley

Money might not grow on trees in Stardew Valley, but it sure can sprout from the ground, swim in the river, or ferment in a keg. If you’re fresh off the bus or deep into year two, building a gold-making empire doesn’t have to feel like a full-time job.

From Strawberry hustles to Truffle tycoons, there are plenty of ways to turn your humble farm into a profit paradise. We’re breaking down the best and easiest ways to make money in Stardew Valley. You don’t need to min-max every move, but a few smart plays can set you up for a very cushy future. Let’s dive in.

Stock Up on Strawberry Seeds During the Egg Festival

If you’re still playing through your first Spring, the Egg Festival is your golden ticket. On the 13th day of Spring, head to Pelican Town Square and buy as many Strawberry Seeds as you can afford. You won’t be able to plant them earlier in the season, but trust us, they grow fast and sell for big bucks.

They’ll produce fruit every four days after maturing, meaning you can rake in several harvests before summer hits. The return on investment is massive for a first-year crop. Pro tip? Sell the Strawberries you harvest this year, then save some seeds to plant right at the start of next spring. Who needs Wall Street when Pelican Town has berry futures?

Make Wine and Get Fancy With Fruit

Wine is where the real cash is once you’ve unlocked a few Kegs. You can earn three times the base value of any fruit just by popping it into a Keg and waiting a week. Got Ancient Fruit or Starfruit? Even better. Wine made from those high-end crops can rake in thousands of gold per bottle.

You’ll get your first Keg after completing the Artisan or Brewer’s Bundle in the Pantry. Once you’ve got one, aim to build more so you can keep a rotating lineup going. If you’ve got a bit of patience and need profit, your late-game cellar will become a money-making machine. Turn your fruit basket into a trust fund.

Max Out the Greenhouse with Starfruit or Ancient Fruit

Once your greenhouse is repaired, it’s time to go big. Starfruit and Ancient Fruit are top-tier crops that keep on giving, especially in the greenhouse, where the seasons don’t matter. Ancient Fruit takes longer to grow, but it keeps producing all season. Starfruit is expensive to buy but sells for a ton, especially when turned into wine.

Fill every tile of your greenhouse with either (or both), then automate the harvests with sprinklers. It’s an easy late-game setup that basically prints money. Once it’s up and running, you can pretty much sit back and let your fruit empire handle itself.

Start Fishing Early for Easy Cash

Before your crops grow and artisan goods start rolling in, fishing is a reliable moneymaker, especially in your first few weeks. Head to the beach, river, or mountain lake and start casting. Fish sell for decent prices, especially if you level up your fishing skill and hook some rarer varieties.

Early game, it’s one of the most dependable ways to earn gold daily, especially if it’s raining and your crops don’t need watering. Don’t sleep on Crab Pots either. They’re passive income machines once you get them going. Bring some bait and cash in on the sea’s bounty. Early game? More like early gain.

Craft Preserves Jars for Steady Artisan Income

Preserves Jars don’t get as much love as Kegs, but they’re an underrated goldmine. You can craft them after finishing the Quality Crops or Rare Crops Bundle. Pop fruit into them for Jelly, or use veggies and forageables to make Pickles. These jars work fast, only two to three days, and can help turn low-value crops into decent profits.

They’re especially great early on when you don’t have the time or money for more complex setups. Got mushrooms from your cave? Make Pickles. Foraged Blackberries? Jelly. It’s quick, consistent, and lets you squeeze gold out of whatever’s in season.

Raise Pigs for Truffles and Truffle Oil

If you’ve got a Deluxe Barn, then it’s time to invest in pigs. These snuffling sweethearts dig up truffles when they’re happy and well-fed, and those truffles sell for a whopping 625g each. Toss a Truffle into an Oil Maker and it becomes Truffle Oil, which sells for a massive 1,065g.

One pig can earn you thousands per season, and more pigs mean more profit. Just make sure they can go outside and aren’t blocked by fences or bad weather. Treat them well, and they’ll keep your bank account looking just as rich as your soil. From mud to money, one pig at a time.