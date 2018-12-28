This ‘Skyrim’ Aela the Huntress Cosplay Is Beyond Perfect

Aela is an incredible strong and renowned character in the Elder Scrolls frachise, so it shouldn’t be all that surprising that the Huntress has inspired many cosplays to bring her to life in stunning detail. One cosplayer in particular brought the fierceness that this character is known for front and center and her cosplay shows exactly what Aela is capable of.

View this post on Instagram Aela the huntress ✊ #skyrim Ph @hellnation.cl A post shared by Ashtart Blood Cosplay (@ashtart.blood.cosplay) on Aug 30, 2018 at 7:55am PDT

The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Ashtart Blood Cosplay’ and her entire portfolio is nothing if not absolutely astounding. She’s no stranger to bringing game characters into the real-world, but we will always have a soft spot for Bethesda’s Skyrim and for Aela herself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Want even more cosplay in your life? We get it! Feel free to get your fix with our amazing Cosplay hub right here! You can also hit me up on Twitter for even more gaming fandom @DirtyEffinHippy.