This ‘Skyrim’ Aela the Huntress Cosplay Is Beyond Perfect

Aela is an incredible strong and renowned character in the Elder Scrolls frachise, so it shouldn’t be all that surprising that the Huntress has inspired many cosplays to bring her to life in stunning detail. One cosplayer in particular brought the fierceness that this character is known for front and center and her cosplay shows exactly what Aela is capable of.
The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Ashtart Blood Cosplay’ and her entire portfolio is nothing if not absolutely astounding. She’s no stranger to bringing game characters into the real-world, but we will always have a soft spot for Bethesda’s Skyrim and for Aela herself.
Esta print se fue hoy con firma y todo en el evento del día internacional del cosplay ❤ Super agradecida de la invitación de @worblalatam para estar en su stand, pude exponer una pequeña parte de mi trabajo y fue genial. Como ya varios saben me tendrán ya de tiempo casi completo en la capital, así que voy y vuelvo!!! Iré a buscar más armaduras y regreso Santiago ✊ .. . Sesión de foto con mi reciente cosplay de Aela la cazadora de #Skyrim Al mando del seco @hellnation.cl
Otra más de la sesión de fotos con mi cosplay de Aela la cazadora de #Skyrim Fotos por el seco @hellnation.cl Recuerden que mañana estaré en el stand de @worblalatam en el día internacional del cosplay ❤ @dicosplay Llevo prints y armaduras para que puedan verlas, tocarlas y hacer consultas ✊ Nos vemos!!!
Aela the huntress ✊ Full action!!! . Ph @hellnation.cl #skyrim
