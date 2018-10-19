The Best ‘Skyrim’ Halloween Pumpkins

It’s that time of year, Halloween lovers, where we bust out those pumpkins and harness our inner Bob Ross. You know, if Ross carved pumpkins professionally. Which he didn’t, but still. To help get those gamer creative juices flowing, we found some of our favourite Skyrim pumpkin carvings to let the world – or just your neighborhood – know just who the true Dragonborn really is!

The Brotherhood

OK, so this one is a total cheat since it’s not actually carved but how appropriate that the pumpkin cheat IS the Brotherhood? I mean, they’re not exactly known for toeing the line and I feel like if we talk too much smack – they’ll “know.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Skyrim logo

You can’t go wrong with a traditional Skyrim logo. Simple, but perfect, and also totally acceptable for anyone looking to spread that RPG love to those unsuspecting Trick-or-Treaters:

@Bethblog I just carved this Skyrim pumpkin and thought you guys might like it! pic.twitter.com/pOdUcPu70F — Matt Bernsdorf (@therealmattyb11) October 29, 2013

FUS RO DATS An Awesome Pumpkin

Now this one! This one is for the true Dragonborn. You can practically hear it shouting “Fus Ro Dah” as you’re reading this. Go ahead and shout it yourself, you know you want to. We won’t judge:

Winner!

And then there’s this guy here to make all of our other pumpkins feel bad. Still, this Dawnguard carving is beyond impressive and if we could have him come over and carves ours for us, we’d be eternally grateful:

Ray also does a ton of other super-realistic carvings as well that you can see right here on his website.