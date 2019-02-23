This ‘The Witcher’ Triss Merigold Cosplay Is Pure Perfection

A great way to express that fandom pride is through the art of cosplay, a unique way to brings these incredible worlds over into real life. With The Witcher Netflix release date still up in the air, this Triss Merigold cosplay from CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3 is an outstanding way to pay tribute to such a lovely character.
..это был отвратительный косплей на уровне детского утренника. ⠀ For English translation scroll through the photos 🙏 ⠀ Косплей Трисс Меригольд впервые я сделала в 2017 году. Это было платье из жаккарда с тянущимся трикотажем-диско, который дёшево смотрелся. Украшения были выполнены из пластика и полимерной глины, что придавало им искусственный вид. Обувь была собрана из дешевого кожезаменителя для обивки дверей. ⠀ Это был отвратительный косплей на уровне детского утренника. Естественно, такой за такой результат мне и самой было стыдно, поэтому я начала шить второе платье спустя пару месяцев. ⠀ В процессе переделки я поменяла своё представление о создании костюмов и сделала выводы, которыми руководствуюсь и сейчас: ⠀ 🌿для реалистичности образа не нужно брать ткани неестественно ярких оттенков, если того не подразумевает оригинал. ⠀ 🌿кожаная ткань смотрится выгоднее в любом случае, ей сложно что-либо испортить. ⠀ 🌿без грамотного макияжа сложно добиться внешней схожести. Не недооценивайте услуги визажистов. ⠀ 🌿не нужно экономить, скупой платит дважды. ⠀ И самый главный вывод: «не умеешь-не берись». Если есть время, потратьте его на курсы, выучитесь, а потом спокойно и грамотно делайте. ⠀ Photo and makeup (1 and 3 photo) by @milliganvick🍃 ⠀ #triss #trissmerigold #witcher #witchercosplay #cdpred #cdprojektred #trisscosplay #redhead #russiancosplay #makeup #makeuptransformation #thewitcher #backstage #blogger #blog #косплей #трисс #триссмеригольд #ведьмак #макияж #русскийкосплей #блог #блоггер #игра
The Russian cosplayer seen above goes by Christina Cosplay and her work is beyond incredible. Even better, she’s a redhead IRL just like the in-game counterpart she’s portraying in the stunning cosplay side-by-side seen above.
Triss Merigold ✨ ⠀ Photo and makeup – @milliganvick 🌟 ⠀ Finally I returned to Russia and soon I’ll start working hard again; Sorry if I didn’t replied to you yet, because I had a long flight and now feeling myself like a potato (as you know I’m so afraid of flights and can’t sleep during them). ⠀ Don’t you afraid of flights? ⠀ #trissmerigold #triss #trisscosplay #cosplay #actionrpg #thewitcher #witcher3 #game #cdpred #cdprojektred #russiancosplay #witcher #girl #witchercosplay #cosplayer #gamecollection #trissmerigoldcosplay #cosplayers #cosplayphotography
🔥Triss Merigold🔥 ⠀ Photo by @siradzephoto ⠀ Necklace from @yarilostore ⠀ #trissmerigold #triss #witcher #game #gamecosplay #beautiful #geek #geekgirl #cosplay #russiancosplay #photographer #photography #beauty #redhaired #redheadsofinstagram #redhair #redgirl #hairstyle #makeup #fire #backstage #photoshoot #sexycosplay #trisscosplay #saintpetersburg
~Triss Merigold~ This week I’m planning to post something new – my non-cosplay photos without any wigs but just with my natural hair 🌿 would you like to see it? ❤️ Photo by @zukomiwalker ~ Triss Merigold’s necklace by @yarilostore~ #triss #trissmerigold #witcher #witcherwildhunt #witchercosplay #cosplay #russiancosplay #game #gamecosplay #geek #geekgirl #geekcosplay #videogame #videogamecosplay #makeup #cosplaytransformation #witch #model #cdpred #cdprojectred #necklace #embroidery #picoftheday #dress #ведьмак #трисс #триссмеригольд #видеоигра #косплей #русскийкосплей
Let’s talk about cosplay ✨ About my cosplay of Triss Merigold. 🌿 As many already know this is not my first try into Alternative look of her. The first failure happened at the Krasnodar convention in 2017: it was a disgusting dress, no wig and no resemblance. But this didn’t stop me, only motivated me to go further. ☘️ More than a year has passed, and I’m still working on this cosplay, and all work was appreciated. I want to convey to you that you do not need to give up, keep working hard. I didn’t have much money, I used the sewing machine, which weren’t mine, I didn’t have any workshops (as now also) but if I could, then why can’t you? I hope this post can motivate you. ✨Don’t forget that I always ready to help in any cases so be sure to write me✨ Photo by @milliganvick #cosplay #trissmerigold #triss #wicher #witchercosplay #gamecosplay #game #geek #geekgirl
