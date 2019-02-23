This ‘The Witcher’ Triss Merigold Cosplay Is Pure Perfection

A great way to express that fandom pride is through the art of cosplay, a unique way to brings these incredible worlds over into real life. With The Witcher Netflix release date still up in the air, this Triss Merigold cosplay from CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3 is an outstanding way to pay tribute to such a lovely character.

The Russian cosplayer seen above goes by Christina Cosplay and her work is beyond incredible. Even better, she’s a redhead IRL just like the in-game counterpart she’s portraying in the stunning cosplay side-by-side seen above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Want even more cosplay gold? You check out our Community Hub here to see amazing cosplays come to life from fans of games, movies, television shows, and more! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!