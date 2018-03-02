Bethedsa Cordially Invites You to BethesdaLand at This Year’s E3

Last year, the BethesdaLand showcase during the E3 celebrations was a wildly entertaining experience. We were there last year and the carnival rides, the title-themed features, gaming areas, and more all made it a memorable way to celebrate some of Bethesda’s biggest franchises such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, DOOM, Quake, and more. That’s also where they revealed that Wolfenstein II was making its way to the Switch, as well as that phenomenal The Evil Within II reveal.

If you enjoyed it last year, get ready because Bethesda has cordially invited you, yes YOU, to celebrate with them again this year on June 10th in Los Angeles, California!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The invitation can be seen in the video above in an adorable paper stop-motion setup showcasing some of our favourite titles. Just look at that chibi power armor, how cute is that!? This will be Bethesda’s fourth time holding their own showcase at E3 with the show kicking off at 6:30 PM PT. We’re so ready!

We know many fans are anxiously awaiting news on The Elder Scrolls 6 but I’ve got to say, I’m calling it now: I definitely think we’ll see an official Fallout for the Nintendo Switch announcement. There have been a lot of hints leading up to it and Bethesda has said in the past that they are thrilled with how the Skyrim, DOOM, and Wolfenstein ports have handled and are interested in more for the future. Especially so when looking at Skyrim. Many were skeptical that the hardware could do such an expansive title justice, but it did! It was pulled off stunningly and it has made us even more excited to see more of their titles make their way onto the hybrid console.

But we don’t want to just see ports, we’re definitely hoping for a few new reveals. It’s too early for a new Fallout but a new Elder Scrolls is doable, though the developers have stated there are a few other AAA titles in the works before they get serious on the next step in that particular RPG franchise.

Whatever it is, we’re excited to see what they have planned for us! Check out the reveal for yourself in the video above and we will see you guys in June!