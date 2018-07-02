Bethesda Boss Comments on Fallout 4 on Nintendo Switch

The publishers at Bethesda have proven that the Nintendo Switch is a viable platform when it comes to compelling third-party game releases. Last year, it unleashed a quality port of Doom for the system, followed by a top-notch recreation of Skyrim for on-the-go play. And this past week, it gave us a dreamy version of Wolfenstein II that will have us killing Nazis wherever we wander.

But there’s still one franchise that lingers fresh in the minds of Switch owners…and that’s Fallout.

For the longest time, it’s been rumored that Bethesda was considering a port of Fallout 4 for the system. However, that doesn’t appear to be in the cards. At least, not yet.

While speaking with Gamereactor.eu, game director Todd Howard was asked about the possibility of Fallout making its way to the system. It wasn’t all good news, but there’s always hope for the future.

He explained, “There’s definitely interest, [but it’s] not something that we are exploring right now. We think that the Switch is a great platform. It was the first time we really worked closely with Nintendo on Skyrim – really really great experience and we’ll certainly be doing things with the platform in the future, but right now it’s not a mainline Fallout 4.”

That’s not to say Bethesda doesn’t have something else in mind for the system tho. It did just announce sequels to Doom and Wolfenstein during its E3 2018 showcase that could end up on the Switch at some point; and then there’s the developers at Panic Button teasing their next project, which could also be based on a Bethesda franchise of some kind.

For now, though, it looks like Bethesda is leaning all its energy into hyping the recently released Wolfenstein. As it should, mind you. It’s a quality port that makes fine use of the hardware while running like a dream. Even with lower-end graphics, it’s an incredible port that shows signs of potential for the future. This publisher isn’t done with the platform by a longshot.

You can pick up Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus now for Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Don’t forget to save some room for Skyrim and Doom as well!