DOOM Nintendo Switch Patch Notes Reveal Improved Resolution and Performance

Yesterday, we learned that Bethesda has prepped a new patch for its Nintendo Switch version of its hit first-person shooter Doom, and while all the details weren’t available for the patch just yet, we did learn about one new crucial feature being introduced to the game – motion controls.

With this new feature, players can use precision aiming more to their advantage, even if it’s not what we were fully expecting from the initial notes. But there’s more to the patch than that, as the publisher has provided full notes on what’s been added and changed to the game.

A new party system is now featured within the game, which makes it easier to connect with players via multiplayer when it comes to taking part in matches together. There’s also a new home icon for the game on the Switch menu, which comes closer to representing the game’s iconic cover art.

The full rundown of what’s been added to the game can be found below:

Motion Aiming – New control scheme option allows you to tilt the Nintendo Switch for more precise aiming

Multiplayer Parties – Added new party system, making it easier to group up and play with your friends in multiplayer

Updated Game Icon – Game icon now matches the DOOM for Nintendo Switch boxart

Improvements

Increased the average resolution in lower-res areas of the game

Implemented CPU optimizations

Added Traditional Chinese language support

Fixes

Fixed an issue that resulted in a possible crash when using the BFG

Fixed an issue that caused audio issues while playing

Fixed an issue that caused stretched textures to appear in multiplayer

Fixed an issue where controls became unresponsive on the game menu

Fixed an issue where players may have incorrectly received a ban notice in multiplayer

The patch should download automatically the next time you prompt the game – and it’s free, to boot!

If you want to see some of these features in action, check out the tweet from the official Doom account below, which shows just how you can use motion aiming to your advantage. We can’t wait to try this out.

A new update is now available for #DOOM on #NintendoSwitch, which includes Motion Aiming and multiplayer party support! https://t.co/UmNUdWunLk pic.twitter.com/GnRIj7TVip — DOOM (@DOOM) February 20, 2018

Doom is available now for Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.