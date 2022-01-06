Bethesda Releases Epic The Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Teaser Trailer

Later this month, Bethesda will reveal “a brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure” for The Elder Scrolls Online. To build anticipation for the big reveal, the studio has dropped an all-new cinematic trailer, showcasing some stunning locations, and a number of hints about the future. The cinematic trailer doesn’t offer fans any specific details on the game’s new expansion, but there are plenty of elements that should keep them guessing over the next few weeks. The official reveal is set for January 27th at 12 p.m. PT on Bethesda’s official Twitch channel, which readers can find right here.

The new trailer for the expansion can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

A brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure is coming. 📜



Tune in to the #ESO 2022 Global Reveal on Thursday, January 27 at 3PM EST/8pm GMT to get a first look at the upcoming Chapter, DLCs, and more. pic.twitter.com/kDVBxfry8R — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) January 5, 2022

Naturally, the trailer has already led to a significant amount of speculation online! Many have pointed out that the armor appearing around the 43-second mark seems to be of Breton design. The ships in the trailer have also led to some interesting theories. Some have pointed to their placement on the map as a hint they could be headed towards the destroyed continent of Yokuda. The official Xbox Twitter account replied to the Tweet above with a reference to getting “seasick,” which could be a hint about some kind of ship combat.

Of course, all of this is just speculation until we get some kind of official word from Bethesda! Clearly, the trailer has done its job building hype for the official reveal. Fans seem very excited to see where things are heading for the MMO, and there has even been praise for the trailer’s latest remix of the Elder Scrolls theme. It would be impossible for Bethesda to make everyone happy, but hopefully the big reveal will offer plenty to get fans excited for the future. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see!

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

