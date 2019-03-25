Bethesda Says ‘Fallout 76’, ‘DOOM Eternal’, and More Will Release on Steam

Bethesda confirmed on Monday that Fallout 76 and its upcoming games from different series like Wolfenstein and DOOM will all be released on Steam. The confirmation was shared on Twitter where Bethesda listed the newest Fallout game, Rage 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, and DOOM Eternal as the games that are guaranteed to come to both Steam and the Bethesda Launcher. Timeframes for the other games weren’t given beyond what’s already known about them, but Bethesda said Fallout 76 will come to Steam this year.

The announcement might seem out like it’s coming from out of the blue, but if you’ve been following the trail of Epic Games Store exclusive that the Fortnite creator has acquired for its new storefront, it’s possible this confirmation may reassure you. The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, the group known well for the creation of Fallout: New Vegas, is the most recent game that’s confirmed to be an Epic Games Store exclusive at launch. Bethesda’s got its own launcher it encourages people to use that houses different Bethesda titles, but the Bethesda apparently plans to keep supporting Steam releases as well.

We’re pleased to announce that RAGE 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, and DOOM Eternal will be released on Steam as well as https://t.co/p0BARqmTBp. We will also be bringing Fallout 76 to Steam later this year. — Bethesda (@bethesda) March 25, 2019

Fallout 76 didn’t release on Steam but is coming to the storefront sometime this year, so there’s a chance other games could follow a similar path. The tweet says the new games will be released on Steam and the Bethesda Launcher, though unlike the release of Fallout 76, it doesn’t specifically mention the games’ launches. Epic Games Store exclusives are also known to release on Steam after an initial release on Epic Games’ storefront, usually after a year has passed.

The new games mentioned above are just a few of the ones Bethesda has in the works that we now know will for sure release on Steam. Starfield is another big game that’s in development, a new IP for Bethesda that takes players to space instead of a dragon-filled fantasy land or a post-apocalyptic world. There’s also a chance that the game will make an appearance at PAX East. Even if it doesn’t, we could always see the game again at E3 now that Bethesda has confirmed it’ll make an appearance at the expo in June to show of DOOM Eternal and more.

