Bethesda Shares Details On One of Fallout 76’s New Wastelanders Locations

Fallout 76’s big Wastelanders update seems like it’s right around the corner now that 2020 has begun, and Bethesda is kicking off the new year with more information about the massive expansion. The first Inside the Vault post of the year brought players new information about an area called “Watoga Underground” which was previewed in previous Fallout 76 screenshots. It’s one of many new locations that players will find once Wastelanders releases.

The Watoga Underground is located directly underneath the city of Watoga, a place that Bethesda called “The City of the Future.” It was supposed to be the perfect place to live without having to worry about a bunch of traffic problems and other issues. Cars would be parked in the Watoga Underground which is where players will be spending their time.

Like most things in Fallout though, that didn’t go as planned. The new Watoga Underground space looks like it’s been taken over by enemies and converted into Raider territory.

This week’s Inside The Vault

– Watoga Underground details

– Upcoming Double XP event in #Fallout76

Read here: https://t.co/yMAG2Ug0uw pic.twitter.com/dtlaTDHCHa — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) January 2, 2020

“You may have seen the garage entrances scattered throughout Watoga,” Bethesda said in its post. “It’s a simple process to pick up or drop off your car – just enter your personal ID at one of the many conveniently located terminals and the system will do the rest. You can also order up maintenance or detailing, and even buy a new car without ever talking to a salesman! Of course, these services are no longer available to the citizens of post-apocalyptic Appalachia, but it’s nice to imagine how things used to be.”

We still don’t have a release date yet for the big Wastelanders expansion though. Wastelanders is supposed to release in the first quarter of 2020 which means it could be releasing as late as the end of March. Bethesda said it’s going to have more information about Wastelanders to share soon though, information that’ll hopefully consist of a release date.

“Check out the new screens and info below, and remember, Wastelanders is coming soon to all platforms for free for players who own Fallout 76,” Bethesda said. “We’ll be sharing much more on Wastelanders soon, so keep an eye out!”