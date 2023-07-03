Popular Bethesda Game Free to Download This Month

One of the most anticipated games in existence right now is Bethesda's Starfield. When Starfield releases, you will need to either fork over $70 or be an Xbox Game Pass subscriber to play it. In the meantime, you can play a game from Bethesda's past for free, though there are some requirements you need to meet. More specifically, you need to have a PC that can play games, as the free download codes are PC only, and you have to have an Amazon Prime subscription, as the codes have been provided via Prime Gaming. If you check both of theses boxes, you can now download Prey for free. Meanwhile, the catch is that these PC codes are via GOG, not Steam. Many PC games game exclusively on Steam. If you're one of these people, you're out of luck.

For those unfamiliar with the game in question, it debuted back on May 5, 2017 via Arkane Austin, the team that has since shed a lot of its body count following the disaster release of Redfall earlier this year. However, before Redfall, it released Prey, which unlike Redfall, is a good game. On Metacritic, it has a range of scores that vary platform to platform. The highest of these scores is a very respectable score of 84.

"In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032," reads an official pitch for the game. "You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station -- your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities. The fate of the Talos I and everyone aboard is in your hands."

In addition to being locked behind Prime Gaming, this free download is only available to download this month, until July 24. Once claimed, the game is yours to keep whether you download it or not, but you need to claim it this month.