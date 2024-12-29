Two of the Best Bethesda Games Hit With Ridiculous Sale to Retail for Nearly $2 Apiece

A new sale for two of the best Bethesda games ever released is too good to pass up. By all accounts, Bethesda is one of the best third-party video game publishers in the world. Games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, DOOM, Wolfenstein, and the majority of the Fallout saga have all come about from Bethesda over the past few decades. And while none of these Bethesda games are the ones included in this sale in mention, it’s instead tied to two titles that stem from developer Arkane Studios.

Coming by way of Steam as part of the platform’s ongoing Winter Sale, a bundle that contains Prey and Dishonored 2 is now being sold for the ridiculous price of $4.84. Typically, Prey and Dishonored 2 tend to retail for $30, with each now retailing for $2.99 as part of the Winter Sale. For those looking to pick up both games, though, Bethesda is selling them in a single collection that comes in at an even lower amount.

If you somehow haven’t played Prey or Dishonored 2 before, both of these Bethesda games are very much worth checking out. Prey was met with a fair bit of acclaim when it launched in 2017 and currently boasts an impressive 82/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic. Conversely, Dishonored 2 sits at an even higher 88/100 score on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated Bethesda titles in history.

To learn more about both Prey and Dishonored 2, you can find descriptions and trailers for each attached below.

Prey

“In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment– but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities.”

Dishonored 2

“Play your way in a world where mysticism and industry collide. Will you choose to play as Empress Emily Kaldwin or the royal protector, Corvo Attano? Will you make your way through the game unseen, make full use of its brutal combat system, or use a blend of both? How will you combine your character’s unique set of powers, weapons and gadgets to eliminate your enemies? The story responds to your choices, leading to intriguing outcomes, as you play through each of the game’s hand-crafted missions.”