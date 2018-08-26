Bethesda Pleased With Success of Nintendo Switch Games

Even though the publisher has only released a few titles for it thus far, there’s no question that Bethesda has seen the impact from the Nintendo Switch.

It started last year with successful ports of Doom and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and the fun continued with this year’s earlier release of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, which runs incredibly well on the platform.

With that, Bethesda’s Pete Hines recently spoke with IGN about the success on the system, even though he didn’t hint at what was coming next just yet.

“It was hugely popular – all of the stuff that we did. I think folks enjoyed and appreciated – and we wanted to make sure to say right up front that this is a title we want to bring to Switch, and we think it’s gonna be another awesome experience,” Hines said while speaking with IGN at Gamescom.

There was talk in the past about Fallout making its way to Nintendo Switch, and while Bethesda is keen on the idea, nothing is official just yet. So we’ll have to wait a bit and see what’s next, aside from the recently confirmed Doom Eternal, which is being handled by Panic Button — the same team that worked on the Doom and Wolfenstein II ports for the system.

Hopefully we’ll see another announcement that’ll keep us busy in the meantime, like maybe the new Wolfenstein: Youngblood game or perhaps a port of The Elder Scrolls Legends, which would be right at home on the platform. After all, the key here is consistency, and Bethesda has proven time and time again that its experiences belong on the Switch. Here’s to more of them.

In the meantime, we’ve posted our impressions of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus here, and it’s well worth checking out. We also reviewed The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim here and found it to be a worthwhile port of the hit game; and, of course, Doom just knocks out socks off when it comes to its Switch performance. All three are out now and well worth picking up, particularly if you’re in the need of action on the go. Just make sure to save some space on your memory card for it, yeah? They’re huge.