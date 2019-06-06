Bethesda’s Starfield Likely Won’t Be at E3 2020 Either

Going into this year’s E3, which is set to kick off in just a few days, gamers around the world are getting ready to have a bounty of information dropped on them at breakneck speeds. Okay, maybe things won’t be popping up that quickly, but you get the idea. While many things are known already, a lot has been kept in the shadows, awaiting the big event. One title that fans do know about is Starfield, the first new IP from Bethesda in a very long time. We are already aware that it won’t be at this year’s E3, but some recent comments from Howard seem to hint that it might not be at next year’s E3 either.

Speaking with IGN during a recent installment in their Unfiltered series, Howard discussed many topics, including their two highly anticipated titles: Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI. We already know that the former will arrive before the latter, but we still don’t know when either of them will launch, as they are both at some point (probably) closer to the earlier stages of development. However, when Howard touched on announcing games and then releasing them, he would like to make that distance as short as possible.

“I like when you really see the game to when it’s out [to be] as short as possible,” he said. “As short as people will let me.” According to Howard, he would rather that process be held within a week, as it would be a good length “just to get people excited, to have those moments of ‘I saw it,’ some trailers, let it percolate in your mind.”

Of course, this is in no way confirmation that Starfield won’t be present at E3 2020, but it would certainly seem that Bethesda isn’t exactly hopeful that it will be shown then. If that is the case, it wouldn’t be the worst thing to happen. After the botched launch of Fallout 76, fans are likely more than willing to let the devs take their sweet time with creating the game, especially since it is a brand new IP.

What do you think about all of this? Are you more than okay with allowing Bethesda all of the time they need to develop Starfield? When do you think the game will be released? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!