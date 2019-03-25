Bethesda’s ‘Starfield’ Might Be At PAX East

While Fallout 76 may not have seen the most overwhelming launch in recent memory, there are plenty of player who take to the West Virginia wasteland experience, and they have a ton of fun. However, this doesn’t stop anyone from wondering about the other games Bethesda brought to E3 last year. Of course, The Elder Scrolls VI is on the minds of many gamers, but that is still quite some time away. What may be at the front of the line in some fans’ minds could possibly be Bethesda’s first original IP in 25 years, Starfield, and if a recent survey sent out by the company is any indication, we just might see it at PAX East later this week.

Bethesda’s recent survey asked one question in particular that has caught the attention of many. They simply asked which games you are excited to see during their showcase at PAX East, and Starfield was one of the options. Of course, they could have just tossed it in because people know of the game’s existence and nothing more. However, there is also the actual possibility that we might get some sort of teaser or some form of information about the space-based RPG. This is quite the longshot, but anything is possible, right?

The devs have been adamant since the initial tease at E3 2018 that both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI aren’t even close to “coming soon.” Bethesda VP Pete Hines mentioned last year that he tries to keep people’s expectations in check. “It’s not like ‘Fallout 76 this year, Starfield next year, and then TES6 the year after,’” he said. “The timeline isn’t any different. What’s different is just trying to be transparent and say, ‘Don’t freak out, the next thing we’re doing is single-player [in Starfield], [and] we are making TES6.”

So, is Starfield going to make an appearance at PAX East this year? Possibly. As of E3 last year, Todd Howard himself even confirmed that the game was already playable. Maybe we’ll get a full-blown trailer with potential release window. We’ll just have to wait until Bethesda takes PAX East by storm on March 29th and 30th. You can find more details and show times right here.

What do you think about this? Do you believe there is even a shred of a chance that we’ll see Starfield in some way, shape, or form at PAX East? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

