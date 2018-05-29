Wolfenstein 3 Could Take a Whole New Direction, Says Producer

On the cusp of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus‘ release on Nintendo Switch next month, MachineGames is already planning ahead for B.J. Blazkowicz’s next adventure. And some notes from a recent interview indicate that the third chapter could take a whole new direction for first-person shooters.

While speaking with Eurogamer, MachineGames’ Andreas Ojerfors explained that the game would be all about continuing to open up options for players. “Play freedom is for me, personally as a player and a developer, really interesting,” explained Ojerfors. “I personally want to continue going down that route.”

He noted that “playing with the game’s format” would do it a world of good, just as the developer has with Wolfenstein II, a game that earned critical acclaim with its release late last year. And it is the third Wolfenstein game (well, fourth if you could The Old Blood) so moving forward just makes sense.

“Not because it’s necessary but because we would like to do something different,” noted Ojerfors. “This is now our third Wolfenstein game. If we would continue down that route (Wolfenstein 3) we would play with the format a bit, do something that would interest us.”

But don’t expect the fundamentals that we’ve come to expect from Wolfenstein to change. It’s not becoming a role-playing game or anything like that. “We are a first-person shooter studio,” said Ojerfors. “That’s one of the core values and ambitions of MachineGames. Whatever we do, even if we did Tetris 2, Tetris 2 would be a first-person shooter.” (On a side note, that’s one effective way to remove lines from the board.)

We probably won’t be seeing Wolfenstein 3 anytime soon. Bethesda is still pumping out hype for Wolfenstein II with its forthcoming Nintendo Switch release; and the publisher has its heart set on announcing other big projects with its forthcoming E3 presentation. But who knows? We may see Blazkowicz back in action sooner than you may think. And with a whole new arsenal of weapons to boot.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC; and it’ll release on Nintendo Switch starting June 29.

(Hat tip to GamingBolt for the scoop!)