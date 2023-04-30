Popular Bethesda Game Free to Download for One Day

A popular Bethesda game is free to download, but the deal is set to expire on May 1, which is unfortunately tomorrow. In other words, there isn't much time left to take advantage of this deal, which comes the way of Amazon Prime Gaming. For console users, this is bad news, as Amazon Prime Gaming only dishes out PC codes, this time courtesy of GOG. The game in question is available on consoles, but there are only PC codes to claim. Once claimed though, the game is yours to keep and play as much or as little as you want.

The mystery game is none other than 2014's The Wolfenstein: The New Order, a first-person shooter from MachineGames. The seventh mainline installment in the larger Wolfenstein series, it notably rebooted the franchise and to great effect, winning a few Game of the Year awards come December, mostly for the first-person shooter genre.

"Intense, cinematic and rendered in stunning detail with id Software's id Tech engine, Wolfenstein sends players across Europe on a personal mission to bring down the Nazi war machine," reads an offical pitch of the game straight from Bethesda itself. "With the help of a small group of resistance fighters, infiltrate their most heavily guarded facilities, battle high-tech Nazi legions, and take control of super-weapons that have conquered the earth – and beyond."

As you may know, Wolfenstein: The New Order isn't as critically-acclaimed as its sequel, 2017's Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. That said, for many Wolfenstein fans, it's the superior experience, partially because it's a bit more grounded compared to the non-stop over-the-top-ness of Wolfenstein II. Some people prefer the sequel for these scenes, but others prefer the first game because of it. If you do check it out, be prepared to power through the introduction of the game, which is very different from the rest of the game and not very good.

