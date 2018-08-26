A Legacy version of Betrayal at House on the Hill will be released in November, which will likely make it the hottest board game of the holiday season.

Both Amazon and Avalon Hill have updated the retail listing for the upcoming Betrayal Legacy game, revealing that the game will be released on November 9th. Betrayal Legacy is a “Legacy” version of the popular board game Betrayal at House on the Hill, in which the board and rules change as players progress through a campaign that reveals the haunted history of an infamous mansion.

Betrayal at House on the Hill follows a group of players exploring a haunted house. The board consists of changeable tiles that get added at random as players move through the house. Eventually, one player betrays the other and assumes control of whatever ghosts or monsters populate the house, and the other players have to work together to defeat the traitor and the other monsters.

Legacy games add new nuances and customability to popular games, as the choices a player makes can reverberate over future sessions. For instance, a decision made during the first chapter of Betrayal Legacy can come back to literally haunt a player several sessions later, which makes each playthrough of the game different.

Betrayal Legacy‘s campaign will follow the history of the infamous house from 1966 to 2004, with each chapter having several possible conclusions. Avalon Hill has promised that, at the end of the campaign, players will be left with a fully useable game, allowing for future standalone play sessions.

While a November release date might seem less than ideal for a spooky game like Betrayal Legacy (which really is perfect for a Halloween board game session), this game should be one of the big board game releases for the upcoming holiday season. If you have a board game fanatic in your life and are looking for the perfect Christmas or Hanukkah present, you might want to pre-order a copy of Betrayal Legacy at your local board game store or Amazon.com today.

Betrayal Legacy will come out on November 9th and will have a retail price of $75.