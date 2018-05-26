Beyond Good and Evil 2 Demo Showcase Set For E3 2018

Ubisoft has announced that it will showcase a private demo of Beyond Good and Evil 2 to a select few members of the game’s Space Monkey Program at E3 2018.

The chosen Space Monkeys will receive a free pass to attend the show, and of course to check out the demo. However, travel and accommodation will not be covered by Ubisoft.

If you’re a registered Space Monkey and interested in attending E3 2018 and seeing the coveted demo, you can RSVP right here. However, it’s worth noting that just because you RSVP, doesn’t mean you will be selected. Oh, and you have to be at least 18-years-old.

In addition to being able to see the title’s on-going development, the demo will provide the opportunity to meet the dev team behind the game.

All private demo sessions will take place on June 14th at 9:30 a.m. PST to 12:30 p.m. PST in the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 currently is without a release date, and currently without platforms. A sequel to 2003’s cult-classic Beyond Good and Evil, the game has languished for several years in and out of development hell. However, it seems to be on track since its re-reveal last E3.

Whether we will get a release date or release window at E3 this year remains to be seen. It’s possible, but seems unlikely, as the game appears to still be a few years off. But hey, maybe we will get some news of platforms.

Feel free to let us know in the comments below what type of Beyond Good and Evil 2 heat you think Ubisoft is packing for the show. And if you’ve been stranded on an island on a distant planet in a parallel universe — and thus haven’t been following the recent Beyond Good and Evil 2 news — don’t worry, here’s a catch up:

– New gameplay footage was revealed earlier this month. Said footage shows off character customization, character movement, ships, and much more.

– The game’s timeline was also explained this month, including information and insight into the birth of Jade.

– Back in December, we got a new video that dove into ship customization, crews, and much more.