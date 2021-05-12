Beyond Good and Evil 2 Release Date Is Still Years Away

✖

It's been nearly 18 years since Ubisoft's Beyond Good and Evil released, and fans have been waiting for a sequel ever since. Unfortunately, Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been in development for quite some time, and it seems that an end still isn't in sight. Ubisoft's recent full-year earnings call confirmed that the game is still in development, but gave no further information, meaning it's possibly still years away. Fans will be happy to know the game is still coming, but unfortunately, it seems there's nothing new to report on it. Hopefully, the finished product will prove worth the wait!

It seems that earnings calls are the only chance most fans have of hearing new information about the game! In a call back in November, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot stated that the game is "progressing well," calling the world "fantastic." Guillemot produced the original game, which was directed by Michel Ancel. Ancel left Ubisoft along with the video game industry last year, leaving many to wonder about the game's fate. Games are quietly cancelled all the time in the video game industry, and it can even happen to bigger releases.

Fans can hardly be blamed for wondering about Beyond Good and Evil 2's current status. It's been a long time since anything new has been shown from the game, and the original title released to mediocre sales, despite strong critical acclaim. Over the years, Beyond Good and Evil has gotten a second chance at finding an audience, thanks to the game's HD remaster in 2011. A Netflix adaptation is also in the works.

For now, fans of Beyond Good and Evil will just have to continue waiting patiently! While the wait has been excruciating, it might lead to a better product at the end of the day. Ubisoft could have rushed something out, but that would have done little to make fans happy. It's impossible to say whether or not the game will live up to the years of hype, but hopefully that will prove to be the case.

