Beyond Good and Evil 2 Gets Lead Writer Over Six Years After Being Announced

Beyond Good and Evil 2 has finally gotten a lead writer... six years after the game was announced. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is one of gaming's great white whales. The first game was very beloved and it wasn't a terribly long time until Ubisoft started talking about a second game in the series. Then things went very quiet for nearly a decade when Beyond Good and Evil 2 was officially revealed in 2017 where it was revealed the follow-up is actually a prequel, something that threw fans for a bit of a loop given some leaked trailers from the late 2000s suggested it would be a direct sequel. Nevertheless, things have been pretty quiet on Beyond Good and Evil 2, but Ubisoft has reaffirmed many times that it's still coming, but it could be a while. A report from earlier this year suggested the game is still in pre-production, one of the earliest stages of game development.

That may actually prove to be true as Beyond Good and Evil 2 just hired its lead writer, Sarah Arellano, who worked on the upcoming reboot of Saints Row. While it's not uncommon for a number of writers and key creative people to change hands during a AAA game's development, it does seem like this aligns with rumors that the game is still in the very early stages. Of course, only time will tell if this is true, but it does seem like this means that things are starting to really take shape.

It’s my turn to do the thing pic.twitter.com/gS87kZn7UT — Sarah Arellano (@TheSugarVenom) August 3, 2022

Whether Arellano will keep the original idea of Beyond Good and Evil 2 being a prequel or do something else with it remains to be seen, but hopefully, this means we'll start seeing more from the game in the coming years. Still, Beyond Good and Evil 2 has at least some kind of content in a playable state as the game is reportedly doing playtests right now. It's unclear what these playtests are like at the moment, but it seems like a matter of time before something leaks.

