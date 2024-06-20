Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition Release Date Announced

More than six months after the game's existence was confirmed by Ubisoft, the publisher has finally revealed a release date for Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition. The game will launch digitally June 25th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. A physical version of the game was also announced today, and will go on sale from Limited Run Games on July 12th. As of this writing, only a standard edition of the game has been announced, but knowing Limited Run Games, we can probably expect some kind of collector's edition release as well.

A trailer for Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition was shared during LRG3, and can be found at the 16:15 mark in the video below.

The 20th Anniversary Edition of Beyond Good & Evil will include several new features, including a new Treasure Hunt, a re-orchestrated soundtrack, and an anniversary gallery. In the video above, several images from the anniversary gallery were shown off, revealing the evolution of the protagonist Jade, as well as her adopted uncle, Pey'j. Curiously enough, the gallery also seems to have an image of Rayman, for some reason! Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition will also feature "up to 4K 60fps," though the game's performance will likely vary by platform.

Beyond Good & Evil is actually coming a little after the game's 20th anniversary; it originally launched on PS2, Xbox, and GameCube back in 2003. Despite strong critical praise, the game was basically a flop for Ubisoft. However, in the decades since, the original game has found a larger, more passionate following. In fact, a sequel has been in development for quite some time now, though the current status of the game is unknown. It's been a rocky road for Beyond Good and Evil 2, and there's really no telling when it will actually release.

While Beyond Good & Evil has been offered on various platforms over the years, the game's 20th Anniversary Edition will mark the first time it's been available on a Nintendo console since GameCube. That's a pretty big deal, as copies of the GameCube version are a bit expensive on the secondary market, with used copies costing about the same as a brand-new, modern day game. Hopefully Ubisoft has put some care into the Switch version, so Nintendo fans can enjoy everything it has to offer!

