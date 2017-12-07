Beyond Good & Evil 2 Getting Update Via Live Stream This Week

One of the biggest surprises to come out of E3 this year was the re-confirmation that Ubisoft and Michel Ancel were working on the sequel to the much beloved cult classic Beyond Good & Evil 2. Since that reveal, however, we haven’t heard much about the game – but that’s about to change.

Today, the developers have announced that they will be holding a Space Monkey Report stream to provide some much-needed updates on the game. They didn’t disclose just what we’d see yet, but we have a pretty good feeling that we’re in for some awesome gameplay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The stream will take place starting tomorrow, December 7th, around 12:00 PM EDT, and you can watch it on the devs’ YouTube channel, as well as Twitch and Facebook Live.

Michel Ancel had plenty to say about the game earlier this year, right before the start of the E3 event. “We are ecstatic about the possibility to really come with something totally different from what was done before. Michel is really creating a new engine for that game, and his ambition is just, you know, it’s just high. I would say very high. So we think we are going to be able to create something that will be outstanding.

“If we were to make Beyond Good & Evil 2 at some point we needed something very, very big. For years and years we thought about it, but…the game had to be enormous. It had to be in space, it had to be with planets, it had to be. So we created this technology called Voyager that’s enabled us at least to get this feeling of travelling in space, going from one planet to another, to go from your ship to a bigger ship, to go out of your ship and be a normal person. That’s the technology we’ve been working on for three years.”

It’ll be amazing to see what the team has ready for us, and, hopefully, we’ll get a better idea of when we’ll be able to get our hands on it.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s expected in late 2018.