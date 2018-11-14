‘Beyond Skyrim’ Team Shares Sneak Peek of Overhauled Provinces

The Beyond Skyrim team has been very busy lately and have offered up a ton of updates on their progress so far recently! From Cyrodiil, to Morrowind, this creative group of talented fans just keep teasing what so many Elder Scrolls lovers are excited for.

In their latest social media post over on Facebook, the mod team decided to share a little sneak peek at all of the provinces they are working on. Elsweyr, Cyrodiil, and more familiar places for fans of the Elder Scrolls franchise can be seen in the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the team, “

“Beyond Skyrim is many things – it has been described as a mod, a community, a framework, a family of projects, and a support group. All of these are arguably true. We provide a place where Skyrim modders can meet each other, work together and exchange the fruits of their experience. We are organised into several autonomous teams, but we all have one final goal in common – to create a series of mods which will fit together into one seamless experience for our end users, allowing them to travel through all of Tamriel.”

Their overall mission is to recreate all of Tamriel one piece at a time. That being said, they aren’t skimping quality for quantity, which is exactly why there isn’t a set release date for when this ambitious project will be 100% completed. They are even adding the city of Bruma and boasting over 24,000 lines of additional voice acting.

Beyond Skyrim is a project born of a pure love for a series that never quite lived up to its full potential, it’s been years in the making and still has quite the journey ahead. The video above is only a small part of their work, but you can learn even more directly from their website.