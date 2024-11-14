Baldur’s Gate 3 Announces New Update for PS5 and Xbox Only

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has announced a new update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S that will be releasing soon. For the most part, Larian has started to wind down its work on BG3 in recent months and has moved on its focus onto future projects. Now, the studio is being drawn back to Baldur’s Gate 3 as a result of some widespread complications that players have been running into in the wake of Patch 7 being released.

In a new post on X, Larian acknowledged the problem that many Baldur’s Gate 3 players on consoles have been having lately. Specifically, these issues are coming about as a result of too many mods that players have downloaded. Larian says that anyone who has downloaded 100 or more mods to Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5 and Xbox will likely have run into performance and instability problems with the game. As a result, the studio says it’s working on a new patch that will rectify these issues soon enough.

“We’re shipping a console-only hotfix in the near future that aims to prevent instability, reduced performance, and crashes when playing with more than 100 mods on console,” said Larian. “While we recommend only installing the mods you know you’ll continue playing with, to maximise stability, this hotfix will limit the amount of mods you can have enabled on the console. In the meantime, we recommend not enabling more than 100 mods on console to avoid running into any issues.”

This upcoming console hotfix will temporarily render saves with more than 100 mods unplayable, while we prepare to ship a follow-up fix that will give you access to your saves after uninstalling some existing mods,” Larian continued. “Saves without 100+ mods installed will remain unaffected!”

For now, Larian hasn’t provided an official timeline on when this new Baldur’s Gate 3 update will drop on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. If you don’t feel like waiting for the hotfix to arrive, though, it seems like uninstalling some of the mods attached to BG3 should make the game perform far better. After all, having 100 or more mods downloaded for any game is likely to bring about complications.