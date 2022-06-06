Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection Announced for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation

✖

In a truly surprising move, Limited Run Games today announced Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection, a compilation featuring two old-school games that first released on the Nintendo Entertainment System and Game Boy. The collection includes Bill & Ted's Excellent Video Game Adventure and Bill & Ted's Excellent Game Boy Adventure: A Bogus Journey. Pre-orders for the collection will go on sale June 9th, and will be offered on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. The game will retail for $34.99, while a collector's edition will be offered for $59.99. The latter version includes a retro box, dust sleeve, and Wyld Stallyns soundtrack.

A Tweet announcing the collection can be found embedded below.

No way! Bill and Ted are back from the past in this totally Excellent Retro Collection!



We're bringing Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection to PS4, PS5 and Switch on 6/9 (nice)! Classic Edition available. Learn More + Wishlist: https://t.co/m2pEbCVQou pic.twitter.com/v85obpEYBD — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 6, 2022

In addition to the collection, Limited Run Games will also be offering additional Bill & Ted tie-in merchandise. A Bill & Ted Skateboard Deck will set fans back $74.99, and a pack of four Bill & Ted trading cards will be available for $5.99. Pre-orders for both of these items are set to go on sale the same day as Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection. Pre-orders for all items will close on July 10th at 11:59 p.m. ET. Additional information can be found at the company's website right here.

The Bill & Ted movies have built a passionate audience over the years, but many fans were understandably surprised by Excellent Retro Collection's announcement. Bill & Ted's Excellent Video Game Adventure doesn't have the best reputation among retro gamers, and it doesn't seem like the kind of game fans were clamoring to see return. That said, it's rare to see older licensed games get this kind of treatment! There are a number of hurdles to clear, and many other licensed games from the NES era will never see this type of treatment. Of course, if this proves successful, it could pave the way for other licensed games from that era, which is a possibility that Limited Run Games owner Josh Fairhurst raised on Twitter. Hopefully, we'll see much more to come!

Are you looking forward to Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection? Do you have find memories of these games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!