Billy Mitchell's Donkey Kong and Pac-Man High Scores Reinstated by Guinness World Records

The bizarre saga of Billy Mitchell's high scores seems to have come to an end. Guinness World Records has announced that Mitchell's records for Pac-Man and Donkey Kong have been reinstated. Those records were removed back in April of 2018, following allegations that they were achieved on a MAME emulator. Mitchell has made a significant effort to clear his name over the last few years, and it seems that his efforts have paid off. According to a statement by Guinness World Records, the scores were reinstated following "a re-examination of the records in question and the emergence of key eyewitness and expert testimonials." The following records have now been reinstated:

November 7th, 1982 – Highest score on Donkey Kong – 874,300 Points

July 3rd, 1999 - First Perfect Score on Pac-Man – 3,333,360 Points

June 4th, 2005 – Highest score on Donkey Kong – 1,047,200 Points

July 14th, 2007 – Highest score on Donkey Kong – 1,050,200 Points

July 31st, 2010 – Highest score on Donkey Kong – 1,062,800 Points

While Mitchell has long been a well-known figure in the video game community, he became rather infamous for his antagonistic role in the documentary The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters. In that film, Mitchell's high score on Donkey Kong is challenged by newcomer Steve Wiebe. Wiebe eventually went on to dethrone Mitchell, but the title has changed hands a number of times, since.

On Twitter, Mitchell responded to the news, referring to the Guinness World Records investigation as "fair and unbiased." The scores will also be reinstated by Twin Galaxies. However, it should be noted that Mitchell's 2010 high score does not surpass the current Donkey Kong record of 1,260,070, held by Robbie Lakeman.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Guinness World Records has officially announced the full reinstatement of my Pac-Man and Donkey Kong records as a result of an independent, fair, and unbiased investigation. GWR also recognizes me as the first million-point Donkey Kong player. See below👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/LFOvkg3WiI — Billy Mitchell (@BillyPacman) June 18, 2020

The news is certainly a win for Billy Mitchell. For those that have been following along with the saga of Donkey Kong's high score, it will be interesting to see what happens next!

