Binding of Isaac Afterbirth + Heading to PlayStation 4 Later This Month

PlayStation 4 owners that have been waiting patiently for news on when The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth + will be available can now rest easy because it’s coming, and soon!

Binding of Isaac Afterbirth is a roguelike shooter that follows the character Isaac as he faces some pretty bizarre changes thanks to some never-before-seen treasures he finds along his journey. Some of these items grant him incredible super human abilities, which comes in handy when fighting off hordes of enemies. With amazing secrets to uncover, and over 14 playable characters, Binding of Isaac Afterbirth is an incredible journey that was previously available only to the Nintendo Switch.

GameStop has the listing date set for September 19th. However, with no confirmation from the company itself, many PS4 owners weren’t sure if that date could be seen as legitimate or not. Thankfully, Edmund McMillen, the creator of The Binding of Isaac, took to Twitter to retweet confirmation of the rapidly approaching September date and we may or may not be gathering all of our items to get ready for this adventure.

The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth + is available now on the Nintendo Switch and will be officially coming to the PS4 September 19th.