The Binding of Isaac Prequel The Legend of Bum-bo Gets a Release Date

Those who enjoyed Edmund McMillen’s The Binding of Isaac can look forward to a prequel to that story when The Legend of Bum-bo releases on November 12th. The release date for the new game was announced this week ahead of it’s release on the PC and Mac platforms via Steam. A trailer announcing the release date showed off some of the puzzles and deck-building features the game entails and confirmed that a release for mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch is planned for a later date.

Though it’s indeed a prequel to The Binding of Isaac, the game looks and works a bit different than the one that came before it. Items are collected and upgraded to then be used against cardboard enemies and other obstacles in players’ paths.

A description of the game found on the Steam listing that reflects the November 12th release date offers more info on how this will all work.

“The Legend of Bum-bo is a puzzle based ‘deckbuilding roguelike’ by Edmund McMillen (The Binding of isaac, Super Meat Boy) and James Interactive, where players collect hordes of items that can be modified, upgraded and comboed with others in many interesting ways,” the Steam description reads. “Play as one of many Bum-bo, each with its own unique abilities, as they smash, bash and splash their way through a variety of cardboard monstrosities, giant bosses and dark personal urges.”

Over on Twitter, McMillen shared more info on the game and how it pairs with The Binding of Isaac. It takes place roughly a month before the game and is an official prequel that’ll cost $14.99 “with a little launch discount.” The creator also shared details on the inspirations behind the cardboard aesthetic and how long it would take to beat the game.

the hand made cardboard theme came from a shared childhood experience @jamesid and i had when it came to escaping into hand made art with cheap stuff around the house ( because we grew up poor ) it also goes with my box theme that runs through out all of my work. https://t.co/3W6Rw4ed9y — Edmund McMillen (@edmundmcmillen) September 4, 2019

currently about an hour, but we are shaving stuff down to make it a bit quicker https://t.co/zKOQcxtgnM — Edmund McMillen (@edmundmcmillen) September 4, 2019

