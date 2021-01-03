The Binding of Isaac: Repentance Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

The Binding of Isaac designer Edmund McMillen has revealed that the new, meaty expansion The Binding of Isaac: Repentance will release on March 31st for PC via Steam. The upcoming DLC is described as a sequel-sized expansion and will be the video game's final expansion. It is expected to release for consoles at a later date.

"That's right," McMillen shared in a post on the Steam store listing, "Repentance will finally be in your hands, hearts and souls on march 31st! me and the team are quite excited for this beast to finally rise from the depths and consume your every waking hour for the years to come, we just want all of its features to be perfect and testing to be a bit more in-depth than our last little release that will go unnamed."

The binding of Isaac: Repentance releases on steam March 31st! ( consoles later ) spread the word! https://t.co/hAmDerYF3G — Edmund McMillen (@edmundmcmillen) January 2, 2021

According to McMillen, the trailer -- which you can watch above -- includes a bunch of references to the history of the franchise in addition to teasing upcoming bits. He says that "it just all depends on how wide your eyes are when watching and if you have an IQ over like 340." Whatever the case might be, we don't have all that long to wait.

The Binding of Isaac itself is currently available on a bunch of different platforms, but as noted above, the new sequel-sized expansion The Binding of Isaac: Repentance is set to release first on PC via Steam on March 31st and it is expected to hit consoles at a later date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Binding of Isaac right here.

