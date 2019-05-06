Biomutant and Darksiders II For Nintendo Switch Leaked

Not one, but two THQ Nordic games have leaked for Nintendo Switch: Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition and Biomutant. And both have been leaked by a pretty reliable source: EB Games Canada. According to EB Games, the former will release on August 30, while the latter will come on March 30, 2020, which is a Monday. In other words, the day checks out. As you may know, the upcoming action role-playing game from Experiment 101 is currently slated to release this summer on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. So, is EB Games’ listing suggesting the game will get delayed or that a Nintendo Switch port is simply arriving later? At the moment, it’s unclear.

Of course, like any leak, this should be taken with a grain of salt, simply because it’s not official information. However, unlike some retail listings, EB Games is pretty reliable. Like Amazon or Best Buy, when listings appear on EB Games, they tend to be legit, unlike some Eastern European and smaller retailers.

For those that don’t know: Biomutant is pitched as an open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-fu fable RPG that has a unique martial arts styled combat system that allows you to mix melee, shooting, and mutant ability-driven action.

“A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots,” reads a brief story pitch. “The Tribes stand divided. Explore a world in turmoil and define its fate – will you be its saviour or lead it to an even darker destiny?”

Meanwhile, Darksiders II first appeared on the scene back in 2012 via the PS3, Xbox One, and PC. Then an enhanced version of the game came to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2015. And now said enhanced version is Switch bound.

“What starts with War, ends in Death,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Awakened by the End of Days, Death, the most feared of the legendary Four Horsemen, embarks upon a quest to restore mankind, and redeem his brother’s name. Along the way, the Horseman discovers that there are far worse things than an earthly Apocalypse, and that an ancient grudge may threaten all of Creation.”

